Jasmine’s ‘mullet dress’ brutally mocked

Jasmine Yarbrough has finally tied the knot with Karl Stefanovic - and many social media users have not been able to resist taking a swipe at the bride's eye-catching gown.

The 34-year-old donned a surprising, thigh-skimming mini dress by up-and-coming Australian designer and close friend Jess Andreatta of label J. Andreatta bridal couture.

The custom-made gown reportedly took six months to create and came complete with a detachable skirt and a traditional long veil in soft blush tulle bearing Aztec designs - inspired by the wedding's luxury location in the One&Only Chapel at Palmilla resort in El Cabos in Mexico - which were beaded over lace.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough with bridesmaids Sarah Johnson, Sophie Pentland, Jimilla Houghton, Stoj Bulic, Georgie Fleming, Jade Yarbrough and Tamie Ingham and groomsmen Tom Stefanovic, Josh Yarbrough, Mick Doonan, Peter Stefanovic and Steve Marshall.

The short dress was paired with strappy high-heeled sandals.

How awkward. Karl Stefanovic's bride Jasmine Yarbrough has turned up to the wedding wearing the veil for a dress and the dress for a veil. #awks pic.twitter.com/LnkoVbvlYU — Jessica (@_jessticulate) December 9, 2018

But while the shoe designer and co-founder of Mara & Mine's daring bridal look seemed to be a hit with proud groom Karl, it has not gone over quite so well on social media, where it has been dubbed a "mullet dress" by many following the star-studded wedding celebrations.

Karl Stefanovic's & Jasmine marry on some tacky beach in Mexico — the BRIDE repurposed grandma's CURTAINS & wore them as a wedding DRESS! https://t.co/0PxyNBrWCb — Emma Boros (@EmmaBoros3) December 9, 2018

The J. Andreatta line was launched by Sydney-based designer Jessica Andreatta earlier this year.

According to the label's website, the designer's "penchant for craftsmanship combining femininity with an edge" results in gowns which "are breaking new ground for brides with evolving shapes and unexpected fabrications that are both timeless yet effortlessly chic".

Ms Andreatta was introduced to the new bride by her sister in law Jenna Dinicola, who is married to Karl's younger brother Tom.

Six months for this? Looks like she knocked it up on the Janome in an afternoon. https://t.co/1R8dpyb1Tr — Mattie (@PrincessMattie1) December 9, 2018

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph ahead of the wedding, Ms Andreatta said Ms Yarbrough had been "a dream to work with".

"When designing something custom, I always take into consideration the location and overall vibe of the wedding," she told the publication.

"My gowns are very contemporary, they are not specifically bridal gowns so anything in white that could be a bridal gown."

J.Andreatta's bespoke gowns cost from $8000 to $25,000.

However, despite the general backlash, followers of the J.Andreatta Instagram account were full of praise for the unique frock.

After sharing several snaps of the happy couple on their big day, followers variously described the creation as "cute and fresh", "smokin' hot" and "stunning", with many praising the designer's talent and creativity.

Meanwhile, the groom wore a two-toned Tom Ford tuxedo paired with RM Williams boots for an Aussie touch while the seven bridesmaids all wore floor-length black gowns by Rachel Gilbert.

