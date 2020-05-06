Menu
Police have charged a man after a scary roadside altercation which resulted in another man’s jaw being broken in two places.
Crime

Man's jaw broken in shocking roadside attack

by Brayden Heslehurst, Kara Sonter
6th May 2020 7:14 PM
A MAN has been charged after a scary roadside altercation in Brisbane's southeast last week which resulted in another man's jaw being broken.

Queensland Police were investigating after a dispute between two drivers in Burbank on April 29, where a 20-year-old man was seriously assaulted.

A man and his female passenger were in his Toyota Hilux utility, driving behind a grey Prado allegedly bearing false plates on Valley Way at Mount Cotton at 1.40pm.

The man charged after roadside altercation in Burbank. Picture: QLD Police

Both vehicles drove a short distance before they pulled over to the side of the road at Burbank.

The driver of the Prado then allegedly exited his vehicle and walked over to the utility driver and punched him in the face with the impact breaking the man's jaw in two places.

The Prado driver allegedly came back to the utility and kicked the driver's door shut, causing a large dent in the vehicle.

A 25-year-old Russell Island man will appear in the Cleveland Magistrates Court tomorrow after being charged with grievous bodily harm, wilful damage and unlicensed driving.

