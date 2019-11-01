Jazz night to remember friend

AN EMERALD wife and musician will be remembered at a fundraiser concert next week.

The Emerald Town Jazz Band will raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation in memory of Eleanor Hart, who used to play in the band, at a show next Saturday evening.

The jazz band is an eight-year-old subsidiary of the Emerald Town Band, which celebrated its 125th jubilee in 2015.

Roslyn Horsfall, jazz band singer and music teacher at St Patrick’s, organised the now-annual commemoration.

“We wanted to do a jazz night and I suggested we make it a fundraiser for the foundation. It’s been very successful the past few years.

“Eleanor had a beautiful spirit. She was in Emerald a long time and she was quiet and sweet.”

Ms Horsfall had the idea to start the jazz combo.

In the beginning it was only seven or eight people, she said, but had since grown into a full stage band for skilled instrumentalists that was both challenging and rewarding.

“The town bands have been growing a lot over the past years and the jazz band attracts some of our more experienced players. There are a lot of music teachers and top high school music students in the band.”

One of her favourite songs to perform at the moment is What a Wonderful World.

“It’s a lot of fun. We’ve had to work hard the last few weeks preparing for Oktoberfest and Leukaemia Foundation evenings.”

“It’s really lovely to see past students who have gone to high school and are adults now.”

New members are welcome. The jazz band practises on Wednesday evenings at 7pm.

It will play arrangements of jazz and rock at the Star Hotel in memory of Ms Hart on Saturday, November 9.

Tickets are available online, and attendees are encouraged to wear something blue to show support for the fundraiser.