Bezos’ bizarre texts to new lover revealed

Alleged texts from Jeff Bezos to his new lover Lauren Sanchez have been published overseas, suggesting their romance began before his separation from wife MacKenzie. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Sayles

A STRING of steamy text messages allegedly sent by Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to his "secret TV star lover" have been leaked.

They are said to include bizarre comments from the multi-billionaire such as "I want to smell you" and "I want to breathe you in".

The texts, published by the National Enquirer, reportedly date back to last April - long before Bezos announced his split from wife of 25 years MacKenzie, the NY Post reports.

In them, Bezos - worth $US140 billion ($A190 billion) - is said to have told former TV news anchor Lauren Sanchez: "I love you, alive girl.

"I will show you with my body, and my lips and my eyes, very soon."

Another apparently reads: "I want to hold you tight … I want to kiss your lips … I love you. I am in love with you."

He reportedly also sent her erotic selfies, which the magazine says were "too explicit" to print on its pages.

Bezos, 54, has been seeing Sanchez, the glamorous wife of Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell, for eight months, the Enquirer reported.

The world's richest man and his 48-year-old revealed their 25-year marriage was over in a joint statement on Wednesday

Pictures of them featured in today's National Enquirer with the tag line: "WHAT REALLY tore them apart?"

It claims he cheated on his wife after "whisking his mistress off to exotic destinations on his $US65 million ($A90 million) private jet" and "sending her raunchy messages and erotic selfies".

He may have to give MacKenzie half of his huge fortune, which would be the biggest divorce payout in history.

The couple are not thought to have signed a pre-nup before they tied the knot.

Divorce laws in their home state of Washington say wealth made during a marriage must be split 50-50.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos files for divorce from wife MacKenzie Bezos after 25 years of marriage. She could land half of his mega fortune in their divorce.

Half of Bezos's fortune would make award-winning author MacKenzie the world's richest woman.

Their breakup could dwarf the £2.9billion ($A4 billion) French tycoon Alec Wildenstein paid to ex-wife Jocelyn in 1999.

It comes as the National Enquirer tracked Bezos and Sanchez "across five states and 40,000 miles, tailed them in private jets, swanky limos, helicopter rides, romantic hikes, five-star hotel hideaways, intimate dinner dates and 'quality time' in hidden love nests".

It hits stands with its full story today.

Sources said Bezos, 54, and Sanchez, 49, who also works as a helicopter pilot, got to know each other through her husband Whitesell, one of Hollywood's most powerful men.

He is an agent to stars including Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Kevin Costner and Hugh Jackman.

Patrick, Lauren and Jeff were even pictured together at a 2016 event for the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Patrick Whitesell, Lauren Sanchez and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos attend Jeff Bezos and Matt Damon's ‘Manchester By The Sea’ Holiday Party in LA in 2016. Picture: Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios

But sources say Sanchez became closer to Bezos after she separated with Whitesell before Christmas.

"Patrick and Lauren have socialised with Jeff Bezos and his wife for a few years, because both (now former) couples have houses in Seattle," an exclusive source told the New York Post.

"Patrick and Lauren Sanchez have been separated for a while. Their marriage has been off and on for a while, and they tried hard to fix things, but in the fall they officially separated. She had told Patrick that she has been recently seeing Jeff Bezos."

Sanchez and Whitesell wed in 2005 and have two young children.

The National Enquirer is owned by Trump ally David Pecker, who openly despises the Bezos-owned Washington Post.

TMZ said the relationship between Sanchez and Bezos was not "fleeting".

Lauren, a former co-host on Fox 11's Good Day LA, has been a guest host on ABC's The View and Extra.

She was also the original host of Fox's So You Think You Can Dance.

Lauren also runs a company called Black Ops Aviation, which specialises in shooting aerial shots for TV shows, movies and commercials.

It has been reported Sanchez met Bezos while her company was shooting aerial video for one of his side ventures, Blue Origin.

They were most recently seen together at Amazon's Golden Globes party on Sunday.

Bezos and MacKenzie, who have four kids, said they broke up after a "trial separation".

"As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends," they said in a statement.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Bezos have been married for 25 years. Picture: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

"If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.

"We remain cherished friends."

The couple met in New York in 1992 when Bezos, then a hedge fund executive, interviewed her for a job.

He set up Amazon as an online bookstore in his garage in 1994, employing his wife as an accountant for the start-up.

His wife is said to have supported him as he turned it into the world's biggest stock market-listed firm.

The author, who won the American Book Award in 2006, was even one of the first employees of Amazon.

They have homes in LA, New York and three other US cities worth a total of $165 million.

The couple are thought to own more land together than almost anyone else in the US, according to Business Insider.

