‘Jehovah saves’: Letter claims ‘last days upon us’

Sunshine Coast Jehovah's Witnesses say the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon the biblical "last days" and is Jehovah's way of solving the world's issues.

A letter dropped in a resident's mailbox and obtained by the Daily claims Jehovah will soon "permanently solve mankind's problems".

The letter states the region's Jehovah's Witnesses have been unable to conduct their usual doorknocks due to the pandemic and have taken new measures to ensure their message is heard.

"Dear neighbour, I hope this letter greets you well and happy," the letter reads.

"The social distancing laws have decreased and it is nice to get out and about, but as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in your area, we are still unable to come to your door, so I have taken the opportunity to write to you."

The letter goes on to describe how The Bible can help people through difficult times like those faced in the wake of COVID-19.

"We see a world with not only COVID-19 but many other serious problems like other diseases, wars, terrorism, family breakdown and so on," it says.

"Some feel that God is responsible for the problems but this is not true.

"A house has to have a designer and builder, the universe is exactly the same.

"The creator of the universe is Jehovah and he didn't create mankind to have a life of suffering and then to eventually die.

"Jehovah is fully aware of all the problems facing humanity and he has empathy for mankind.

"Very soon he will permanently solve mankind's problems."

The letter says the world is currently facing the "last days of all the things that cause pain and sorrow", which will be solved by the work of Jehovah.

"Jehovah will undo all the damage that mankind has caused since the beginning of time and he has great plans for the future of the Earth and humanity," it says.

"He will solve the problems by means of his kingdom or his government.

"We know that he has the power to do it.

"If you wish to know more, please look at our official website … I am sure you will find it interesting."