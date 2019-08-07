Jelena Dokic’s jaw-dropping weight loss

FORMER tennis star Jelena Dokic has been flaunting her epic body transformation on holiday after losing an incredible 45kg since October.

The 36-year-old - who retired in 2014 - gained weight after using food as an emotional support, reaching almost 120kg at her heaviest.

But the former world No. 4 underwent a seriously impressive overhaul of her lifestyle, shedding at least 38kg using the Jenny Craig program.

Now she's enjoying her fitter and healthier body, sharing bikini photos from her vaycay to Croatia.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a racy snap of herself about to take a dip in what looks like an ocean pool.

Dokic is wearing a white bikini with a matching robe that she has wrapped around her waist and showing off her strong shoulders.

"Another beautiful summer morning in Croatia and I am in full vacation mode.

Morning swims are the best," she wrote alongside it.

The former tennis champ earlier shared sunny, smile-filled photos from the tourist hotspot - where she's rocking a figure-hugging summer dress - along with a motivational message for her 23,000 followers.

Despite being on holidays, Dokic is committed to her fitness routine. Before she boarded her flight to Europe last month she shared a selfie from the gym, revealing she'd done a 7km run.

HOW DOKIC LOST WEIGHT

Earlier this year, Dokic opened up about her struggles with her weight, explaining she had reached 76kg - but had set her sights on slimming down to around 64kg.

Posting a picture on Instagram of her from October and now, the Australian declared she turned down job opportunities because she felt too insecure.

Dokic said: "The photo on the left and the start of my weight loss journey is a hard one to post and look at.

"I was unhealthy and unfit but even more importantly I was so unhappy, with no confidence.

"I didn't want to go out of the house, and I even turned down work opportunities because I was so insecure and unhappy."

Dokic added: "It's not just about weight loss either but about having a healthy and balanced lifestyle and developing healthy but sustainable habits for the rest of your life.

"While I don't want to talk about the kilos too much, I have lost almost 20 kilos between the second and third picture alone.

"I hope I can inspire and motivate you all. No matter what you are trying to achieve, it can be done.

"I am halfway on my weight-loss journey and very excited about what is ahead."

Dokic also said she hoped her story would be able to inspire other women going through similar struggles.

"I thought I would brave the judgment, negativity and scrutiny that sometimes comes with being in the public eye and on social media and put myself and my struggles out there and hopefully inspire, motivate and help others, especially women," she wrote.

Dokic - who is engaged to boyfriend of 15 years Tim Bikic - revealed last year that she had "suicidal thoughts" after being abused by her dad as a child.

The 2000 Wimbledon semi-finalist opened up on her weight struggles earlier this year, saying uncertainty in retirement drove her towards stacking on the kilos.

She said retirement left her feeling "lost" and her weight blew out to 120kg on the back of emotional eating and a lack of structure when she left tennis.

"I was thrown into retirement not knowing what direction I wanted to go in," Dokic said.

"I wasn't prepared - that's where my weight gain started.

"When you're a professional athlete, you're in this bubble that's not reality - everything is done for you … training, food, travel, management, so going back into real life was very different."

