JLo’s swipe at ‘crazy’ Ben Affleck romance

Former couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a film premiere in 2003.

JENNIFER Lopez doesn't exactly have fond memories of her relationship with Ben Affleck.

After meeting on the set of the movie Gigli in 2002, the high-profile stars sent tabloids and paparazzi into a frenzy during their very public romance and engagement. Then it all came crashing down in 2004 when Affleck reportedly called off the wedding.

The relationship played out very much in the spotlight.

In the latest issue of InStyle , the singer, 49, admitted that her current relationship with former baseball star Alex Rodriguez is much easier than her "Bennifer" days.

"It was actually worse then," she said, referring to dating in the spotlight. "It was just crazy."

It certainly didn't help that Lopez and Affleck were so open about their love, even flaunting their wealth in the Jenny From The Block music video - which starred her then-boyfriend.

"Jennifer and Ben were asking for it with that video," said Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, who runs Lopez's company Nuyorican Productions. "I told her, 'I'm selling you as a maid [in Maid In Manhattan], and you guys are driving around in Bentleys?'"

this video is iconic.

These days, Lopez believes social media has helped ease press intrusion into her life.

"Now at least I can show you who I am a little bit," she said. "Back then you just believed anything you read on the cover of a tabloid. Many times it wasn't true, or it was like a third of the truth."

During the interview, Lopez also gushed over her current boyfriend, who she first met in 2005 and start dating early last year.

"When we met, we'd both already done a lot of work on ourselves," she told the magazine. "Everybody has flaws and the people I want in my life are the people who recognise that and are willing to work on those flaws."