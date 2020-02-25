Jesinta and Buddy welcome first child

Australian model Jesinta Franklin has given birth to her first baby. Picture: Instagram/Jesinta Franklin

Australian model Jesinta Franklin has given birth to her first baby. Picture: Instagram/Jesinta Franklin

Australian model Jesinta Franklin and husband Lance "Buddy" Franklin have welcomed a little girl.

The 28-year-old made announced the arrival of their first child, a little girl named Tallulah, in a statement to The Daily Telegraph today.

"Jesinta and Lance are thrilled to announce the arrival of their beautiful baby daughter, Tallulah Franklin," a spokeswoman for the couple said.

"They are both absolutely besotted with her."

A radiant Jesinta shared this photo to Instagram just a few weeks before she was due to give birth. Picture: Instagram/Jesinta Franklin

While the new mum and her Sydney Swans husband couldn't be more thrilled, their road to conceiving hasn't been easy.

When Jesinta announced her pregnancy on her app JESINTA in August she said: "The journey to get here hasn't been easy and this little life is the greatest gift and we feel truly blessed and grateful that we will have a little angel of our own."

She is the first child of the Aussie couple. Picture: Instagram / Jesinta Franklin

She continued: "We have both dreamt of this for a long time and while the last 2.5 years have been physically and emotionally challenging, there's nothing we would change as it's brought us to this beautiful moment.

"The immense love we already have for our baby is indescribable and we can't wait to meet our little miracle.

The model previously revealed she and her husband had been "trying for years and years" to conceive in an interview with the The Daily Telegraph.

Jesinta shared photos of her burgeoning baby bump on her app JESINTA along with a touching message hinting at fertility struggles. Picture: Supplied

"I think that the challenges that we went through have strengthened our relationship and made us more appreciative of what's happening," she said.

We're obviously really happy and excited at the moment, feeling very loved up."

She also said she hoped by speaking out she might be able to help others going through the same experience feel less alone.

"I thought it was important to speak about it because I know a lot of women and couples who struggle. It's not something that's openly talked about, there's a big stigma around it so if I can share my journey then hopefully I can give someone else hope."

Jesinta Franklin gives birth. Picture: Instagram/Wedded Wonderland

Jesinta and Buddy married in November 2016 in the Blue Mountains in a private ceremony attended by the couple's family and friends.

The former Miss Universe Australia wore a custom Vera Wang gown to the intimate celebration, where guests included Buddy's former Hawks teammates Jarryd Roughead and Jordan Lewis and former Collingwood and West Coast player Sharrod Wellingham.

After their wedding, Jesinta - who is one of Australia's top models and a former Miss Universe Australia - adopted her husband's surname, ditching her maiden name Campbell.