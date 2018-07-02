Emotional Jessica Marais breaks Logies silence

LOGIES nominations 2018. Logies nominations at Nineteen at The Star on the Gold Coast. Jessica Marais. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

LOGIES nominations 2018. Logies nominations at Nineteen at The Star on the Gold Coast. Jessica Marais. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

JESSICA Marais has praised this year's Gold Logie winner Grant Denyer, breaking her silence for the first time since pulling out of attending due to health issues.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the actress thanked fans for her Most Popular Actress Logie win and Love Child co-star Miranda Tapsell for accepting the award on her behalf.

"@misstap thanks for being a stylish, eloquent, vixen legend and taking the speech plunge for me, I love you," Marais said.

Marais also praised Denyer's Gold Logie win and acceptance speech, saying it gave her strength.

The former Family Feud host had fought back tears as he explained he had been "pretty sad and a bit lost" while battling an unspecified health issue in the past.

"To @grantdenyer, your speech moved me to tears. And gives me strength. Courage in the quiet battle. congrats mate," Marais wrote.

Grant Denyer wins the Gold Logie. Picture: Channel 9

Jessica Marais had been nominated for a Gold Logie alongside Grant Denyer. Picture: Nigel Hallett

In a statement last week, Marais' management revealed she would not be attending the Logies "due to her health".

The Wrong Girl star had been nominated for a Gold Logie and Logie for most popular actress.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Marais was admitted to The Sydney Clinic at Bronte a fortnight ago, with sources telling the newspaper it was for "a number of urgent health issues".

According to the facility's website, The Sydney Clinic specialises in treating issues such as depression, mood disorders and addictions.