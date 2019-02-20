Praise for hostie’s incredible act

Flying can be a difficult experience for any family, especially a stressed-out mum travelling with three children.

A helping hand can be a godsend - which is exactly what a mum at Brisbane airport got recently.

A Jetstar flight attendant has been praised online for bottle feeding a baby while the bub's mother took her two other children to the bathroom ahead of their flight to Hobart last week.

Jetstar shared the image of cabin services manager Robyn Fitzpatrick feeding the little one on its Facebook page.

"When mum needs a hand to organise toilet breaks for her two kids, in steps Jetstar nanny!" the airline wrote alongside the photo.

"This photo of our Cabin Services Officer and grandmother of 12, Robyn was taken in Brisbane recently when she helped out a mum travelling with three young kids."

The image, which has been liked more than 3100 times at last count, attracted plenty of comments that heaped praise on the kind flight attendant.

"Not all heroes wear capes! They both fly though!" one person commented.

Others with children shared stories of helpful flight attendants on their Jetstar flights.

"I was so impressed with jetstar cabin crew on our recent flight Brisbane to Bali," another person wrote.

"There was a mum who was having a hard time settling her bub, each of the cabin crew took some time to walk around with bub so mum could have a break. Was amazing to watch."

Someone else added they had an "amazing experience with Jetstar when flying with my baby for the first time. The staff were beyond amazing!"

In another heartwarming act of kindness, earlier this month a photo went viral online of a kind man who entertained a baby girl while they waited for their flight.

Little Carter Jean's father Kevin Armentrout shared the story of her instant friendship with the friendly stranger, Joseph Pat Wright, on Facebook.

"Last night, while waiting to board our plane, @_carterjean_ was being her usual inquisitive self wanting to meet and say 'hi' to everyone she could, until she walked up on this man. He reached out and asked if she wanted to sit with him," Mr Armentrout wrote.

"He pulled out his tablet and showed her how to draw with it, they watched cartoons together, and she offered him snacks. This wasn't a short little exchange, this was 45 minutes."

Mr Armentrout, from the United States, added: "Watching them in that moment, I couldn't help but think, different genders, different races, different generations, and the best of friends. This is the world I want for her.

"In a country that is continuously fed that it's so deeply divided by beliefs, I want her life to be filled with moments like this … not liberal or conservative republican or democrat, socialist or capitalist, just HUMAN."