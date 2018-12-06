Bigger than Christmas: Jetstar Christmas sale

We're going to start calling it Honolu-low if airfare prices to Hawaii keep dropping like they do.

Jetstar has just announced a Christmas sale including $219 fares to Honolulu. That's a 10-hour flight, to the world's most famous beach, legendary happy hours and bargain shopping for a couple of hundred dollar bills.

What's more, a recent survey of passengers by the airline found that Hawaii topped the list of destinations they'd most like to visit in 2019 with 26 per cent of respondents ranking the island destination their number one. Tokyo and Ho Chi Minh City took out second and third spot. Back at home, the Whitsundays, Uluru and Perth were voted the most popular destinations for travel next year with Whitehaven Beach named their favourite Aussie beach. And conveniently, there are sale fares to match.

Waikiki Beach is just a cheap flight away.

The sale includes domestic and international routes with some of the standouts being one way fares from Sydney and Melbourne to Honolulu from $219, Melbourne to Bali from $199, Sydney to Bali from $209, Cairns to Tokyo from $199 and Sydney and Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City from $199, Sydney to Melbourne from $37 and Gold Coast to Perth from $119.

The sale fares don't include checked baggage or meals. The sale ends 11.59pm (AEDT) Monday, December 10, unless sold out prior.

DOMESTIC DEALS

•Adelaide to Melbourne (Avalon) from $37 one way

•Sydney to Melbourne (Avalon) from $37 one way

•Melbourne to Hobart from $42 one way

•Sydney to Ballina Byron from $47 one way

•Sydney to Gold Coast from $49 one way

•Gold Coast to Melbourne (Avalon) from $55 one way

•Adelaide to Hobart from $61 one way

•Adelaide to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $56 one way

•Brisbane to Whitsunday Coast from $58 one way

•Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Ballina Byron from $67 one way

•Sydney to Whitsunday Coast from $67 one way

•Sydney to Hobart from $69 one way

•Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Whitsunday Coast from $81 one way

•Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Uluru (Ayers Rock) from $89 one way

•Sydney to Uluru (Ayers Rock) from $109 one way

•Darwin to Singapore from $109 one way

•Adelaide to Darwin from $114 one way

•Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Perth from $115 one way

•Gold Coast to Perth from $119 one way

Ho Chi Minh City dazzles at night.

INTERNATIONAL DEALS

•Darwin to Bali (Denpasar) from $119 one way

•Perth to Bali (Denpasar) from $129 one way

•Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Singapore from $169 one way

•Brisbane to Bali (Denpasar) from $189 one way

•Melbourne to Bali (Denpasar) from $199 one way

•Sydney to Bali (Denpasar) from $209 one way

•Cairns to Osaka (Kansai) from $189 one way

•Melbourne to Ho Chi Minh City from $199 one way

•Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City from $199 one way

•Melbourne to Bangkok from $199 one way

•Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) from $199 one way

•Sydney to Honolulu from $219 one way

•Melbourne to Honolulu from $219 one way

•Gold Coast to Tokyo (Narita) from $269 one way