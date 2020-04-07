Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

JK Rowling recovers after 'virus symptoms'

by Laura Harding
7th Apr 2020 12:37 PM

JK Rowling says she is "fully recovered" after suffering "all symptoms" of coronavirus.

The Harry Potter author said she had not been tested but used a breathing technique to get air in to the bases of her lungs and shared a video of a doctor advising how to do it.

"Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms," she wrote on Twitter.

"For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

In the video the doctor shows how to take deep breaths, hold the breaths and then cough, before lying flat on the stomach to allow air into the lungs.

He says: "While you have an active infection you need to get a good amount of air into the bases of your lungs and the only way you are going to do that is by having a technique.

"I want you guys to start doing this if you have the infection right from the beginning, if you want to do it before you even pick up the infection, good idea.

"Take five deep breaths in, hold the breath for five seconds, on the sixth deep breath you will take it in and do a big cough, covering your mouth.

"Do this twice and then lay flat on your bed (on your stomach) with a pillow in front of you and taking slightly deeper breaths for the next ten minutes".

Originally published as JK Rowling recovers after 'virus symptoms'

More Stories

celebrity coronavirus jk rowling virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Visual scheme to help out Emerald’s housebound

        premium_icon Visual scheme to help out Emerald’s housebound

        News The idea was implemented by the Emerald Neighbourhood Centre to support elderly residents who live alone.

        50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        premium_icon 50yo gets probation for kissing young teen

        Crime A CENTRAL American has been sentenced over an incident where he Salsa danced with...

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19

        CQU: Online learning not just stop-gap for coronavirus

        premium_icon CQU: Online learning not just stop-gap for coronavirus

        Technology Online learning will prove it’s more than stop-gap as distance education...