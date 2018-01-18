Jo and Errol farewell Emerald

JO AND Errol Rosenblatt have dedicated their blood, sweat and tears to the community of Emerald, but the time has come for them to say farewell.

Mr and Mrs Rosenblatt moved to Brisbane late last month to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

"It has been a big wrench to leave our extended family, but life does go on and we are both looking forward to the next chapter in our lives,” Mrs Rosenblatt said.

"The Emerald Community has always played an important part in both of our lives.

"Emerald is a wonderful community and we have always felt proud to be an integral part of it.”

Mrs Rosenblatt moved to Emerald from Monto in 1964 with her parents, Keith & Shirley Kendrick and siblings Christine, Brett and Megan.

She has been an active in the community from that time.

"Even in primary school I was the first Drum Major for the Emerald State School Fife Band which performed for the Queen in Longreach and Premier Jo Bjelke Peterson and Lady Flo in Emerald,” Mrs Rosenblatt said.

"After high school I completed a Diploma of Education and Bachelor of Education in Brisbane.

"I then returned to Emerald to marry the love of my life, Errol Rosenblatt, who was also a teacher at Emerald State High School.

"We have both lived and worked in Emerald ever since.”

Mrs Rosenblatt has lived her life by treating people as she would like to be treated, with respect and tolerance.

She is very proud of her achievements over the years and feels that she has given a lot of herself to the community.

"I have always worked for my community, either through my career as a teacher, line dancing, water skiing or my volunteer work,” she said.

"I taught Mathematics and Science before becoming the Senior Mistress in 1979 and then consequently the Deputy Principal.

"I was an extremely competent and respected teacher, winning an Australia Day Award for my efforts and an Excellence in Teaching Award through Education Queensland.

"I developed a group of senior citizen Line Dancers, called The Blue Care Scooters, and volunteered my time every week to go down to the Blue Care Centre to teach them line dancing.

"I was rewarded for my efforts in January 2017 when I received the local Australia Day Cultural Award. It was a very proud moment in my life.

"Errol has also been heavily involved in raising money for charity through his cycling. He has participated in the Smiddy Ride raising money for Melanoma research, the Cairns to Townsville bike ride which raises money for research into Children's Cancers and also the local Rotary Club ROMAC ride.

"Because of both Errol and my contributions to the ROMAC ride, we jointly received the prestigious Paul Harris Fellow award a couple of years ago, a very proud moment for both of us.

Line Dancing quickly became Mrs Rosenblatt's passion and she established the local line dancing group called Boots 'n' All in 2001 and instructed until 2017.

"One of my greatest thrills was to be up on the main stage leading the floor for two of my dances at the NSW Line Dancing Ball a couple of years ago,” she said.

"It is an amazing feeling to turn around and watch all those dancers on the floor doing your dance.

"Boots 'n' All have raised over $19,000 over the last few years and donated to the "Look Good, Feel Better” program, Angel Flight and Girls Got Heart (Rural Heart Bus).

"Sue Wright will take over Boots 'n' All in 2018.”

Mrs Rosenblatt describes her husband as her rock.

"Without his support I would never have been able to do all the things that I have mentioned above,” she said.

"We make a good team.”

She said it has been very difficult to leave this "wonderful, supportive community”.

"Emerald has been the place we have called home for 50 years,” she said.

"It is going to be very difficult to move to a large city like Brisbane where we will probably not know a single person when we go to Woolies.”