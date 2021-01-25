Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
25th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A job for the Director of COVID Response and Quarantine Accommodation has been advertised to be based in Rockhampton with a salary of up to $143,000.

The role, which was advertised online late last week, would also include rolling out the COVID vaccination program.

The job advertisement states the director would “provide expert leadership, management, guidance and governance for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS) response to the emerging COVID pandemic response, including co-ordination of public health requirements and directions, planning for and implementation of the COVID vaccination program and management of quarantine accommodation services across CQHHS.”

The job pays between $5,230.70 to $5,484.20 per fortnight with an annual salary of $136,465 to $143,079 plus super and benefits.

CQHHS covers Baralaba, Biloela, Blackwater, Capricorn Coast, Emerald, Gladstone, Moura, Mount Morgan, Rockhampton, Springsure, Theodore and Woorabinda.

This job advertisement comes after talks of potential quarantine accommodation at a Calliope workers camp, however it is not clear if the job advertisement and Calliope plans are connected.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk proposed the Calliope quarantine idea following the outbreak of the highly contagious UK strain at a Brisbane Hotel.

Nothing has been set in stone yet and Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett has put forward questions of how it would be facilitated and the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to begin in Queensland next month to be accessed by more than five million Queenslanders.

The first vaccines will be administered to hotel quarantine and border workers, frontline healthcare employees and aged care and disability care staff.

The vaccine is to be bulk billed and will be administered in major public hospitals and doctors surgeries.

coronavirus rockhampton covid-19gladstone covid-19 response covid-19 vaccine cq health cqhhs
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Making history: Joan reflects on her 100 years living in CQ

        Premium Content Making history: Joan reflects on her 100 years living in CQ

        People and Places “There were no swimming pools, so we waited anxiously for the wet season every year. The creeks would flood, and we couldn’t wait to get to them for a swim.”

        Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Premium Content Regional QLD’s ‘rising’ property stars revealed

        Property Queensland’s regional property market is booming, with 72 locations across the...

        BREAKING: Teen suffers serious injuries in ATV rollover

        Premium Content BREAKING: Teen suffers serious injuries in ATV rollover

        News A rescue helicopter has been tasked to the incident.

        CQ driver charged over Christmas Day hit and run incidents

        Premium Content CQ driver charged over Christmas Day hit and run incidents

        News Driver fled the scene of three traffic incidents at Dysart.