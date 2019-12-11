Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A court has heard unemployed Scott Benjamin Etienne threw a computer monitor at a job agency worker after receiving some news he didn’t like.
A court has heard unemployed Scott Benjamin Etienne threw a computer monitor at a job agency worker after receiving some news he didn’t like.
Crime

Job seeker throws computer at worker

by Lea Emery
11th Dec 2019 3:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN unemployed man threw a computer monitor at a job agency worker after his Centrelink benefits were cut off, a court was told.

Scott Benjamin Etienne, 44, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court this morning to common assault.

Police prosecutor Bob Falconer told the court Etienne was at an appointment with a Biggera Waters job agency at about 2pm on June 12 when the worker told him he had been cut off from benefits because he had not completed enough job searches.

Etienne smashed his phone and yelled obscenities at the worker.

Mr Falconer said the victim asked Etienne what he was doing.

"He picked up the computer monitor and threw it and then grabbed the victim by the shirt," he said.

Mr Falconer said other people in the officer heard the commotion and came to the victim's aid.

No one was injured in the incident.

Magistrate Gary Finger fined Etienne $600.

"The people in employment agencies have enough to do," he said.

"They have a difficult enough job to do without fools like you doing what you did."

Defence lawyer Nicole Conlon, of Howden Saggers Lawyers, said Etienne worked most of his life as a concreter until a back injury.

She said he turned to truck driving but had recently lost his job.

Ms Conlon said Etienne was under financial stress at the time.

The court was told he now lives with his mother and pays her board.

assault centrelink scott benjamin etienne violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        O’Dowd spends more than $180K in three months

        premium_icon O’Dowd spends more than $180K in three months

        News From July 1 to September 30, Ken O'Dowd MP spent more than $180,000.

        Students’ close shave with the law

        premium_icon Students’ close shave with the law

        Community Adopt-a-Cop braves the clippers after students help him raise funds for...

        Mine to produce critical minerals — and jobs

        premium_icon Mine to produce critical minerals — and jobs

        Rural Morrison Government fast-tracks northwest Qld mine

        CQ town’s ‘disheartening’ removal from map

        premium_icon CQ town’s ‘disheartening’ removal from map

        News Chasing cheap prices bringing down the town’s economy