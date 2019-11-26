Jobs and discount goods come to town

SHOPPERS hunting a bargain had better stop by Emerald later this week: Silly Solly’s is opening its doors on Thursday, bringing good buys and jobs to the region.

Shelves have been stacked and prices slashed in the discount store by the 14 new employees in preparation for the big day.

Store owner Bevan Dingley said the timing was right for Solly’s to return.

“The environment’s changed,” he said, “and everything’s fallen into place”.

“We’re starting to get a buzz in the Central Highlands.”

Everyone could use a discount as Christmas approaches, Mr Dingley said.

“Directly we can’t help what’s happening outside, but indirectly in people’s households we definitely can,” he said.

Founder Solly Stanton said the store opening would include the biggest $2 children’s book sale to ever hit Emerald.

“Where someone might be paying a hundred-dollar grocery bill at the majors, they’ll pay $40 to $50 dollars with us.

“It’s not a cheap brand of anything – it’s exactly the same as the supermarkets.”

Everything at Silly Solly’s is five dollars or less.

“There’s no specials; it’s already discounted,” he said.

“When you walk into the store it is a special straight away.

“We’re just trying to give back to the community all the time.”

Silly Solly’s founder Solly Stanton said he wanted to make shopping fun again.

“This will be a retail revolution,” Mr Stanton said.

“Retail is changing a lot quicker than ever now, and we are leading the way.

“We want customers to save money and live better. We want to exceed their expectations.”

Silly Solly's Emerald opens on Thursday, November 28.

Customers who get in quick will be able to grab a large selection of children’s books, Nescafe coffee, diamond art, Finish dishwashing tablets, Christmas lights, and more on open day, with nothing over five dollars.

“For me it’s the excitement of it all,” Mr Dingley said.

“It’s a new challenge.”

Silly Solly’s Emerald is on Hospital Rd. It will be open from 8.30am—5.30pm Monday—Saturday, and from 9am—4pm on Sunday.

Call 4916 7198 to speak with the Emerald team.