Jobs are on the rise

ON TRACK: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd check out construction works at the CQ Inland Port and Fairbairn Dam. Kristen Booth

THE development of Central Queensland projects drew the Deputy Prime Minister to the region this week.

Construction of the $5.8 million intermodal freight site in Yamala is well underway and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Federal Liberal and Nationals' Government's $2.9 million investment would deliver long-term economic growth to the region.

"Importantly it means more jobs for the Central Highlands, with the project creating 16 positions during construction and another 49 ongoing roles when it's complete,” he said.

"These inland ports are so important for regional connectivity to make sure that we get the very best food and fibre. You get it to the port quicker, you get it fresher.

"It creates jobs, brings prosperity and gives these places a real future.”

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd said the project will significantly expand the volume of trade and increase the efficiency of freight transfers and distribution via both road and rail.

"We're very excited about this inland port at Yamala,” he said.

"It will consist of a railway loop-line and that's being worked on right now. There will be railway works, water infrastructure, power, the road networks coming in, that's going to create a lot of jobs as well.”

They also visited the Fairbairn Dam Improvement Project - an upgrade of the spillway drainage system - which Mr McCormack said is another major project generating up to 115 indirect jobs locally.