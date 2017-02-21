36°
News

Jobs bonanza is coming

Jessica Dorey
| 21st Feb 2017 4:18 PM
The Emerald Botanic Gardens will receive funding for upgrades.
The Emerald Botanic Gardens will receive funding for upgrades. Meghan Kidd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CENTRAL Highlands is set to reap the rewards of the Queensland Government's $200 million Works for Queensland program.

The program is focused on funding job-creating projects in regions that need an economic boost.

Councils were urged to submit project ideas for a share of the funding.

Central Highlands Regional Council has been allocated $2.68 million, which will go towards 27 projects in the region, while Wooorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council has been allocated $1.1 million for 11 projects.

Just two of these projects - a $420,000 upgrade to Emerald Botanic Gardens and infrastructure upgrades at Woorabinda's Blackboy Camp - will create 229 jobs for the region.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said Works for Queensland would have an immediate impact for locals.

"By focusing on local grassroots projects, this program will really make a difference to our community and the people who need it most,” Cr Hayes said.

"It's a really innovative initiative and we look forward to working with the State Government and the community to ensure this funding is put to good use.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Jackie Trad said the response from councils to the program had been overwhelmingly positive.

"This program has been wholeheartedly embraced by councils across Queensland because they know it will deliver jobs and infrastructure for their communities,” Ms Trad said.

"This funding will be used on important local projects like upgrading parks and sports facilities in towns across Central Highlands, as well as water and sewerage infrastructure upgrades in Woorabinda.

"The Works for Queensland program has cut red tape, meaning we are able to get these projects moving right now and deliver benefits for the region faster.”

FUNDING BREAKDOWN

Central Highlands Regional Council's 27 projects for its $2.68 million allocation include:

  • $420,000 for new walk and cycle pathways, water points, solar lighting and landscaping in Emerald Botanic Gardens.
  • $1.6 million for playground, park, community and sports facilities across the Central Highlands.
  • $215,000 to upgrade Emerald shopping precinct footpaths.

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council's 11 projects for its $1.1 million allocation include:

  • $260,000 for upgrading Blackboy Camp infrastructure.
  • $160,000 for upgrading Baralaba Weir water pumps.
  • $132,000 to upgrade Duraringa Hall to an indigenous cultural centre and museum.
Central Queensland News

Topics:  funding jobs works for queensland

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

Textiles master weaves her magic

Textiles master weaves her magic

Exhibition at Moranbah Coalface Art Gallery.

Fr Dan was a priest of the people

CELEBRATION: Fr Dan Moore at his 50 years of priesthood jubilee.

A vibrant life remembered.

Mayor responds to union criticism over DV leave

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes.

According to the Services Union, council is all talk, little action.

Coal mine takes the next step

FULL VIEW: The Olive Downs project.

A mine that will create more than 1000 jobs for CQ is a step closer.

Local Partners

Textiles master weaves her magic

Exhibition at Moranbah Coalface Art Gallery.

Sport workshops

Chris Weier will be speaking at the Central Highlands Sports Forum in Emerald.

Workshops for sports lovers, volunteers, coaches and administrators.

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

GET a sneak peek at Green Day's American Idiot The Musical as we go behind the scenes to meet the stars at a QPAC rehearsal.

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

Reality TV show gives Maryborough a boost

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9.15pm Monday January 30* Sean Hollands and Susan Rawlings pictured after their wedding on the TV series Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough looks good on reality TV show.

Buderim dad rejects gay son's emotional plea for second time

LOVERS: Grant and Chris have been together for more than three years, and Chris' parents refuse to acknowledge their son's fiance.

Son’s emotional plea rejected again by unmoved father

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $249,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

Great Renovator on a Large Block

72 Knight Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 1 $229,000 Neg

Just listed is this great renovator or perfect for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance to Park Avenue shops, Primary schools and Park Avenue...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Beautiful Contemporary Home On Acreage

22 To 24 Jolinda Way, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $599,000

This amazing property has a show case finish, the result is a stunning expression of family living with high ceilings, indulgent spaces enhanced by openness and...

$299,000. BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME.

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

THESE ARE THE VIEWS FROM YOUR NEW HOME!!

28 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $599,000...

Commanding an incredible elevated position with breathtaking views, this outstanding home on 955m squared delivers a luxurious, superbly zoned executive family...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Amazing Cool Tropical Paradise With Fabulous Spa/Lowset Brick/Stunning City Views - Only $375,000

17 Permien Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $375,000

This is definitely THE address your family will absolutley love. Breathtaking city views by day and a wonderful twinkling sea of lights by night. What an amazing...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Ipswich facing housing shortage: Property expert

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!