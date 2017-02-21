Jobs bonanza is coming

CENTRAL Highlands is set to reap the rewards of the Queensland Government's $200 million Works for Queensland program.

The program is focused on funding job-creating projects in regions that need an economic boost.

Councils were urged to submit project ideas for a share of the funding.

Central Highlands Regional Council has been allocated $2.68 million, which will go towards 27 projects in the region, while Wooorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council has been allocated $1.1 million for 11 projects.

Just two of these projects - a $420,000 upgrade to Emerald Botanic Gardens and infrastructure upgrades at Woorabinda's Blackboy Camp - will create 229 jobs for the region.

Central Highlands Mayor Kerry Hayes said Works for Queensland would have an immediate impact for locals.

"By focusing on local grassroots projects, this program will really make a difference to our community and the people who need it most,” Cr Hayes said.

"It's a really innovative initiative and we look forward to working with the State Government and the community to ensure this funding is put to good use.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Planning Jackie Trad said the response from councils to the program had been overwhelmingly positive.

"This program has been wholeheartedly embraced by councils across Queensland because they know it will deliver jobs and infrastructure for their communities,” Ms Trad said.

"This funding will be used on important local projects like upgrading parks and sports facilities in towns across Central Highlands, as well as water and sewerage infrastructure upgrades in Woorabinda.

"The Works for Queensland program has cut red tape, meaning we are able to get these projects moving right now and deliver benefits for the region faster.”

FUNDING BREAKDOWN

Central Highlands Regional Council's 27 projects for its $2.68 million allocation include:

$420,000 for new walk and cycle pathways, water points, solar lighting and landscaping in Emerald Botanic Gardens.

$1.6 million for playground, park, community and sports facilities across the Central Highlands.

$215,000 to upgrade Emerald shopping precinct footpaths.

Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire Council's 11 projects for its $1.1 million allocation include: