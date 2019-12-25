Menu
Transport Minister Mark Bailey, Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke, Keppel MP Brittany Lauga and Main Roads contractors visit work in progress at the Northern Highway Access Upgrade.
Jobs boom as 3600 people enter CQ workforce

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:33 AM
MORE than 3600 extra people have been employed in Central Queensland over the past 12 months, new figures show.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said the increase in employment, highlighted in the latest regional labour force report for CQ, was welcome news for the region.

"With projects like the Capricornia Correction Centre delivering 232 permanent jobs, Northern Access Upgrade and the duplication of the Capricorn Highway to Gracemere Road supporting approximately 570 jobs, and then we will see hundreds of jobs associated with the construction of the Rockhampton Ring Road, the Palaszczuk Government is getting on with the job of ­delivering jobs," he said.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said more than 2,630 jobs had been created in CQ thanks to the Back to Work program.

"I'm thrilled to see our Government has been able to support 1198 businesses to create more jobs, including 1670 jobs for young people and 545 apprentices and trainees," she said.

