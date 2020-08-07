Menu
JOBS BOOM: A hiring spree is under way at a CQ mine.
JOBS BOOM: Hiring spree at CQ coal mine

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
7th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
A MINING services company is on a hiring spree for recruits to work at a Central Queensland coal mine.

Thiess has launched a major recruitment drive after scoring a mining contract extension at Jellinbah Group’s Lake Vermont coal mine in Dysart.

The open cut mine produces hard coking and PCI coal products.

The permanent jobs up for grabs include multiskilled and excavator operators (multiple positions), diesel fitters and auto electricians as well as a senior safety advisor, training specialist and dispatcher.

All jobs are being advertised in Mackay and coalfields.

  • Jobs in the mining, resources and energy sector are growing. Picture: iStock
    Jobs in the mining, resources and energy sector are growing. Picture: iStock

The major hiring spree comes after Queensland Resources Council chief executive Ian Macfarlane revealed a surge in mining job advertisements across the state.

Successful applicants will be required to work a roster of either eight days on/six days off, seven days on/seven days off, or five days on/two days off.

Employees are expected to work 12.5hr shifts across a mix of days and nights.

Full camp facilities are on offer and company bus transport is available from Mackay or Rockhampton.

View the jobs available here.

