Jockey club holds first midweek meeting

IMPRESSIVE: Tales of Epsilon at Callaghan Park last month. Picture: Tony McMahon

THE Emerald Jockey Club held their first Wednesday TAB meeting this week.

Zoe White and Girish Goomany dominated the meeting with winning doubles.

One of the most impressive training efforts of the day was Goomany in the saddle on the Lyn Sullivan-trained runner Tales of Epsilon ($2.05) in the richest race on the program, the $23,500 QTIS maiden over 1300 metres.

Tales of Epsilon was crunched in the betting and, with Goomany on board, gave admirers no doubt in running.

John Manzelmann and newly licensed apprentice Marnu Potgeiter had their first winner together on Manzelmann’s new stable addition Drumbeats Choice.

Drumbeats Choice defied a massive betting drift in taking out the 1200 metre open plate with plenty in hand.

Goomany’s other winner was on the Manzelmann-trained Craiglea Altona in the benchmark 45 handicap over 1200 metres.

Raymond Williams chimed in late for the Pioneer Park locals when his bonny mare Hayylers Tary took out the 1000 metre benchmark 55 handicap scorching the turf and leading all the way with Mark Barnham in the saddle.

Last Saturday’s Callaghan Park meeting at Rockhampton featured several Central Highlands participants.

One of the highlights was Adrian Coome’s win in the Class 2 handicap over 1050 metres with Hazar ($11.00), ridden by Chris Whitley.

Hazar made it four wins since joining the Coome stable from Matthew Dunn’s Murwillabah stable 12 months ago. He is owned locally by Emerald racing enthusiast Jason Clark.

The Sparrow family from Alpha were also in the winners circle with Pound for Pound at Callaghan Park last Saturday.

The gelding made two wins in succession and in taking out Saturday’s 3yo QTIS event, lowered the colours of boom Rockhampton filly Lepreezy. Pound for Pound is now trained by Jamie McConachy and has returned over $40,000 in prize money this preparation since joining his stable.

Earlier in the week at Mackay, local graziers the Ross and Steve Daniels arrived in the winners stall with their lightly raced gelding Top Rung ($6.50) who took out the 1560 metre maiden handicap on the Oralea Park program in a perfectly judged Ashley Butler ride.

Racing returns to the Central Highlands on June 30 at Pioneer Park in Emerald.