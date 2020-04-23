Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Luke Tarrant has been disqualified from racing for six months. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez
Luke Tarrant has been disqualified from racing for six months. Picture: AAP Image/Albert Perez
Horses

Jockey cops massive ban for disgraceful headbutt

by AAP
23rd Apr 2020 12:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland jockey Luke Tarrant has been disqualified for six months after admitting to headbutting fellow rider Larry Cassidy at the weighing scales at Doomben.

As well as the seriousness of the physical incident, stewards took into account the breach of the COVID-19 social protocols and the potential for Tarrant's actions to have an adverse effect on the racing industry.

It is the latest disqualification or suspension for Tarrant who had been making a success of a comeback after facing criminal drugs charges. Tarrant and Cassidy had been involved in a scrimmage during the ninth race on Wednesday.

Jockey Luke Tarrant rides Great Powers to victory at Doomben. Picture: AAP Image
Jockey Luke Tarrant rides Great Powers to victory at Doomben. Picture: AAP Image

 

Tarrant pleaded guilty to misconduct which started out as a verbal altercation with Cassidy in the vicinity of the scales area.

When Tarrant headbutted his fellow jockey, his helmet made contact with Cassidy's nose causing an injury.

Tarrant was disqualified for six months to commence immediately and to expire on October 22.

Stewards said in considering penalty they took into account the significant contact to Cassidy.

 

Originally published as Jockey cops massive ban for disgraceful headbutt

headbutt jockey luke tarrant

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What Virgin collapse means for Alliance flights in Emerald

        premium_icon What Virgin collapse means for Alliance flights in Emerald

        News Alliance Airlines has spoken about the future of its Emerald to Brisbane route.

        • 23rd Apr 2020 11:30 AM
        TOP TIPS: Five steps to make home schooling easier

        premium_icon TOP TIPS: Five steps to make home schooling easier

        News An Emerald school, seasoned with students working remotely, has revealed its top...

        Qld region remains free from Covid-19

        premium_icon Qld region remains free from Covid-19

        News Coronavirus hot spots across the state revealed.

        22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        premium_icon 22k jobs at stake: RSL clubs face Anzac Day devastation

        Business The future of RSL clubs: Thousands lose jobs, veterans suffer