Joe Daniher with uncle Neale Daniher.
AFL

Daniher targets late-season return

6th Jun 2018 5:04 PM

ESSENDON spearhead Joe Daniher is targeting a late-season return from a groin injury.

The reigning Crichton Medallist was hampered by injury earlier in the year and has been sidelined since Round 7 as he battles osteitis pubis.

Daniher said he hoped to be back in the "back end" of the career after revealing the injury was taking longer to recover than expected.

"It's probably a little slower than I'd like but I'm fully understanding I need to get this right to have the best chance of succeeding at the back end of the year," Daniher said.

"Hopefully that includes some finals footy, get on a roll and that's what will take place."

Joe Daniher and uncle Neale Daniher talk to the media.
Daniher had kicked just eight goals before being put in cotton wool after a career-best 65 in 2017 saw him named an All-Australian.

The Bombers have turned the corner since Daniher was sidelined, winning three games in a row before last weekend's capitulation against Richmond.

