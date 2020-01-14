Menu
Mt Warren Park’s Beth Eden, died in Milne St, Beenleigh after a car left the road and hit her in November 2018. FILE PHOTO: Supplied FaceBook
Crime

Jogger’s killer gets three years’ jail

by Judith Kerr
14th Jan 2020 3:02 PM
A STUDENT who killed a grandmother who was out jogging and training for a marathon in Beenleigh has been sentenced to three years' jail to be suspended after 10 months.

Ratan Singh Sandip, 26, pleaded guilty to hitting and killing Mt Warren Park mother of three Beth Eden on November 27 last year.

Mrs Eden, 60, was struck by the car on the footpath, in Milne St, less than 300m from her home.

She died in hospital after suffering catastrophic head injuries.

Mr Sandip told Beenleigh District Court his car left the road but was unable to explain why or how.

Mr Sandip pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

The court was packed with many of Mrs Eden's family and friends from Beenleigh including her two daughters who had made emotional victim impact statements to the court.

 

Rebekah Eden outside Beenleigh Magistrates Court last year. FILE PHOTO
Mr Sandip, from India, was living in Australia for over five years on a post study visa that was set to expire in August last year.

He was granted bail in May last year after it was revealed he bought a one-way ticket to India as soon as he discovered he would face charges.

Police arrested Mr Sandip at the Brisbane International Airport in January as he attempted to leave.

In the aftermath of the crash, Mr Sandip said he had not realised he had hit anyone.

He called Triple-0 when he was alerted by a bystander that someone had been hit.

