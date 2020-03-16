Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
JUST A RUMOUR: John Dee Abbattoir director John Hart has slammed social media claims international workers in the company have spread coronavirus as “complete fake news”
JUST A RUMOUR: John Dee Abbattoir director John Hart has slammed social media claims international workers in the company have spread coronavirus as “complete fake news”
Rural

John Dee director responds to social media coronavirus rumours

Georgie Hewson
14th Mar 2020 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

John Dee Abattoir director John Hart has slammed social media claims international workers in the company have spread coronavirus as "complete fake news"

The post on a Warwick buy and sell site this afternoon claimed six workers had tested positive to coronavirus after arriving from overseas.

Mr Hart said none of the company's employees had the virus.

"No one in our company has it and no one has had to self-isolate," he said.

"It's a silly rumour."

CEO Warren Stiff had some harsh words for Facebook users.

"If you believe everything you read on Facebook well then you're in trouble," he said.

"I've heard absolutely nothing and I would know, I'm the CEO of the operation."

Mr Stiff said he'd had enough of hysteria created on social media.

"There's enough rumours and panic going around about this pandemic already, these rumours need to be squashed," he said.

"We should only be listening to the health authorities."

A spokesman from Queensland Health said there were currently no cases of coronavirus confirmed in Warwick.

More Stories

Show More
cattle producer coronavirus covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic rural business
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        premium_icon Riders raise awareness of black dog, the silent killer

        News A silent killer is claiming the lives of eight Australians every day but many aren’t talking about it

        Plea for full postal vote amid fears of corona outbreak

        premium_icon Plea for full postal vote amid fears of corona outbreak

        Council News Urgent plea to Queensland Premier as election looms

        Rockhampton coronavirus patient visited mine site and Mackay

        premium_icon Rockhampton coronavirus patient visited mine site and Mackay

        Health He had little contact with other workers and is now in quarantine.

        Resource heavyweights to lead mining awards judging panel

        premium_icon Resource heavyweights to lead mining awards judging panel

        Business The awards assess entries covering all aspects of the industry.