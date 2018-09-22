Join your favourite sport and get active for summer

Swimming is just one of the sports available over summer.

Swimming is just one of the sports available over summer. Troy Kippen

SUMMER is approaching and so are the Central Highland sporting club sign-on days.

With sports for all ages and interests, check out just some of the sports on offer.

Clermont Junior Netball Association is hosting a nine week Summer Fitness Series for children to stay active during Term 4. The program is open to children aged seven to 17 from October 9 to December 4. Only $60 per person, the program includes volleyball, weights training, medafit, crossfit and aquafit sessions. Book online via Clermont Netball Club Facebook page.

Emerald Seals are gearing up for the 2017/2018 swim season. Open to all ages, swimmer registration can be completed via Join Now on the Swimming QLD website. Their first club night will be held on Tuesday, October 9. For more email emeraldseals@outlook.com or phone 0407488406. For information on squad training please contact head coach Jodi Sprought on 0417734965.

Emerald Brothers Cricket Club will run a competition for boys, girls, men and women of all abilities from the age of four. Online sign on is open for all programs at playcricket. com.au. For more call 0438620134 or email emeraldbrotherscricket @gmail.com.

Blackwater junior touch is open to boys and girls between the ages of five and 12. New comers and players of all abilities are welcome. For more contact Nikki on 0437827559 or Ehlie on 0437278949.

Blackwater Barracudas Club are looking forward to the upcoming swimming season. Registrations are now open and those interested are invited to a free 'come and try' day on October 11 from 6pm. All ages and abilities are welcome and don't forget a towel and goggles. Contact blackwaterbarracudas@ outlook.com for more.