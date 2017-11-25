Joint Christmas appeal helps those in need

TARGET and UnitingCare Australia are back for their 26th annual Target UnitingCare Australia Christmas Appeal.

The Christmas Appeal, officially launched in Emerald last Tuesday, and co-ordinator for the local UnitingCare Target Appeal Helen Simmons said the local store had already made more than $700.

"UnitingCare and Target have teamed together to gather gifts and monetary gifts for people in need over Christmas time who are unable to afford gifts or the things that make Christmas special,” Ms Simmons said.

"Cashiers will ask customers if they would like to purchase a $1 bauble tag at the register; they can donate more if they choose, that dollar goes directly to UnitingCare where it is dispersed and sent back as vouchers.

"People can also donate a gift by placing it under the tree inside of the Target store, unwrapped gifts are encouraged and can be for people of any age.

"UnitingCare then gather the gifts and the income and disperse it to the people they are working with as they are needed.

"If possible, gifts would be good to get in by Christmas, but the appeal runs right up until close of business on December 24.”

Ms Simmons said families in our community who were struggling would benefit the most.

"The assistance that is given to people in the community who are struggling is so important,” Ms Simmons said.

"There are people who don't have what most of us do and often through no fault of their own, but through circumstances that are beyond their control.

"This is a great time for us to support them and help them in ways that perhaps we couldn't if we weren't giving to this appeal.

"If we don't support the families in need in our community we are poorer for it.”

This year, UnitingCare and Target hope to assist even more vulnerable individuals and families by raising over $1million in cash donations.