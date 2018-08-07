‘Chef of the century’ dead

THE legendary French chef Joël Robuchon - who mentored hothead TV cook Gordon Ramsay - has died aged 73.

Named the "chef of the century", the decorated cooking star passed away following a battle with cancer.

According to The Sun, Robuchon, the most Michelin - starred chef in history, mentored Ramsay in Paris - and, ironically, the hot-tempered British chef became known for being the only person the Frenchman has ever hurled a plate at.

Recalling the moment, he told the Telegraph in 2013: "I remember it was a dish of langoustine ravioli.

"He hadn't made it properly. I told him so and Gordon reacted in a very arrogant manner."

The world’s most Michelin-starred chef once threw a plate of food at Gordon Ramsay. Picture: Channel 10

Robuchon ran gourmet restaurants all over the world, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Las Vegas and Bordeaux.

He was named the "chef of the century" by the Gault et Millau cooking guide in 1990 and was renowned for his mashed potato dishes.

Tributes to Robuchon have been posted on social media sites. The Foodie website tweeted: "Sad to hear the news that Joël Robuchon has died - will be missed greatly by the food and restaurant world #legend#RIP."

Tragic summer for foodies continues. First Bourdain, then Jonathan Gold, now French "genius of gastronomy" Joel Robuchon dies https://t.co/IMZTVVuFqD — Dan Stewart (@thatdanstewart) August 6, 2018

Twitter user Chris Fearon wrote: "Another genius gone. RIP Joël Robuchon."

Dan Stewart noted that it had been a "Tragic summer for foodies".

And Francis A. Konan said: "Joël Robuchon, the most starred chef in the world, also widely known as the 'Chef of the Century' dies at 73. Such a huge loss. RIP."

Robuchon's global portfolio of restaurants holds 32 stars across 13 countries.

His signature style of using few ingredients prepared to "express themselves most articulately" won him global acclaim.

