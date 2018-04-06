Menu
Jordan excited to be new Junior Princess

CROWNED: 2018 Sunflower Junior Princess Jordan Spargo.
IT WAS a tough competition until the end, but Jordan Spargo was stoked to be crowned Central Highlands Sunflower Junior Princess at the presentations on Saturday.

Coming down to the wire with Sunflower Junior Princess entrant Dani Challacombe, Miss Spargo said it was nerve wracking while she was waiting for the announcement, but couldn't be happier with the outcome.

"I was ecstatic, I was so happy,” she said.

"All my efforts paid off and it was just really rewarding.

"She (Dani) did an awesome job. She put so much effort in and did an amazing job, I'm really proud of her.”

Miss Spargo is now looking forward to the opportunities which lie ahead, especially being able to join Sunflower Queen Dakotah Davis at the festival in Manitoba, Canada.

"Being able to represent the Central Highlands, especially in Canada, that will definitely be a great opportunity as well,” she said.

"Meeting the Canadians while they were visiting over here, they are all so lovely.

"I'm really excited to go over there and meet all the entrants for their festival this year, and to be a part of their festivities.

"I've heard they have something like 150 floats.

"The different opportunities that will come up over the next 12 months, I'm just really looking forward to them all.”

