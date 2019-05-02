Jovi becomes face of hope

BRAVERY PERSONIFIED: Jovi's legacy continues to live on after his brave battle with SMARD disease.

BRAVERY PERSONIFIED: Jovi's legacy continues to live on after his brave battle with SMARD disease. Crystal Watson

CLERMONT couple Dean Williams and Crystal Watson suffered through the tragic passing of their baby son Jovi, who succumb to the rare SMARD disease January 14 this year.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy with Respiratory Distress (SMARD) is a very rare neuromuscular genetic disease which causes a mutation in the gene that controls muscle movement, leaving the sufferer unable to move all body parts and causing respiratory failure.

Despite these tragic circumstances, the pair have been remarkable in working hard to raise awareness and money to fund research into this rare disease, which only has 100 known cases around the world.

Jovi's mother Crystal Watson is determined to raise the $3million necessary to fund the research into gene therapy.

"In America they've been able to find a therapy in mice with SMARD,” Ms Watson said.

"For this research to continue to transfer to humans for a clinical trial, they need $3million dollars to keep the research funded.

"SmashSMARD currently have over $160,000 raised so far and, on behalf of Jovi, he has raised over $21,000.”

The couple initially raced to Clermont hospital on Christmas Eve 2018 when Jovi almost stopped breathing in Dean's arms.

From there, Jovi was transferred to Townsville Hospital, then to the Children's Hospital in Brisbane where doctors were baffled by Jovi's condition.

It wasn't until a genetic test in Melbourne that Jovi was diagnosed with SMARD.

"On the Friday we got called in for a meeting with about 20 doctors, nurses and councillors in the room and as soon as we saw everyone there, we knew it was confirmed,” Ms Watson said.

"They gave us two options. We could give him a tracheostomy, although this would result in him being unable to use all muscles, living in a wheelchair forever.

"Or we could make him comfortable and let him grow his wings.

"It was absolutely awful,” Ms Watson said.

"He had these huge eyes that he would tell a thousand stories through.”

People can donate toward SMARD research by heading to www.smashsmard.org.