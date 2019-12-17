Joyrider’s 40 charges include almost running over police

AN UNLICENSED driver overtook a road train across double lines and evaded police at high speed while on a five-month methamphetamine crime spree that included a ram raid.

And this was before he picked up a co-offender in a stolen 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, after the co-offender allegedly attempted to rob Priceline and took off with $200 from Subway in Rockhampton's CBD last month.

Roy Dahram Eric Brown, 19, was yesterday sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for 40 charges including two dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charges, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles charges, seven stealing, one drug drive and other charges of possessing tainted property, failing to stop, break and enter and breaching bail.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said Brown's spree caused thousands of dollars in damage with only two quotes supplied to the court showing more than $11,500 in repairs.

"The facts show he went on a meth bender and stole people's cars," Mr Clarke said.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Brown had a minimal history before this.

"What has become clearly obvious with all these offences here today is his behaviour is clearly repetitive," he said.

"He also demonstrates literally no compassion towards people with whom he is committing against.

"He has no respect for people's property.

Jeep Grand Cherokee dumped on Victoria Parade after it was stolen from Mallet Close, Gracemere, on November 9.

He referred to an incident at Blackwater on Thursday night where a vehicle struck a level crossing boom gate, leaving a 17-year-old boy dead and a 15-year-old girl suffering critical injuries.

The court was told Brown's parents died six years ago, he was raised by an aunty and his brother is now in prison.

He also has an 11-month-old son who lives with his mother at Taroom.

Brown's spate of offending started when he stole a car from Norman Gardens in June and it was located the next night at Emerald with Brown's DNA in the car.

In September, he stole fuel while driving another stolen car, which was unregistered.

Brown had a large pocket knife in his possession when police found him.

On September 26, Brown was intercepted driving with meth and marijuana in his system.

A week later, Brown and others drove a black car with no registration plates into the sliding glass doors of the Wandal IGA.

Brown stole a Guide Dogs Australia fundraising tin while a co-offender stole cigarette packets.

They were captured on CCTV.

Police located Brown the following day, on October 4, in Park Avenue.

He had capsicum spray, bongs and a set of stolen keys that had personalised number plates inscribed on the key ring.

He was caught in possession of one gram of marijuana and a syringe on November 1.

The Jeep Brown was seen driving when he picked up a male accused of robbing Subway on November had been stolen from a garage in Gracemere during the night and was seen driving on Musgrave St before it was dumped on Victoria Parade near the Pilbeam Theatre.

Police watched Brown, wearing a distinctive cap and shoes, exit the driver's side at 12.45pm.

When police caught up with Brown, he had the Jeep keys on him and told police he had used meth.

Mr Clarke said police were unable to interview Brown at the time due to his high intoxication from drugs.

Police found Brown, on November 22, in possession of an MG key and five other sets of keys, ammunition, a USB and a hard drive - all tainted property.

Then, on November 24, someone took a key from a kitchen of a Lammermoor home and stole a car.

That car had number plates stolen from Zilzie on it when located.

The car had been involved in a fuel drive off.

Days later, Brown led police on a short pursuit in Emerald while he was driving a Toyota Corolla at 2.15am.

Mr Clarke said Brown evaded police on November 27 at 6.55pm on the Capricorn Highway at Anakie by driving off at such a high speed, he was "fish-tailing all over the highway".

He said Brown evaded police again that day at Dawn Cres in Emerald, where he had "narrowly missed a police officer".

Mr Clarke said hours later, near the saleyards, Brown overtook a road train across double white lines and sped away from police.

Brown was found in possession of four clip seal bags containing meth, stolen property and $1720 cash, on November 29.

Brown was then taken into custody.

He was sentenced yesterday to 15 months prison, 17 days presentence custody declared and parole release on March 2, 2021.

He was also fined $300 and disqualified from driving for 40 months.