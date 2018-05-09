Jump on board with Emerald's Biggest Morning Tea

A SUCCESSFUL event in 2017 has motivated Maddie Pease to host her second Biggest Morning Tea in Emerald.

The 18-year-old raised around $2000 at the community event and is hoping to do even better this year. "I really want to at least match it. I would love to go higher but I would love to at least match it,” Miss Pease said.

"It was just really fun and it was good to see how much the community got behind it and how many local businesses wanted to support the event by donating things to be raffled off and holding a stall on the day.”

Raising funds for the Cancer Council, Miss Pease will once again bring together the community with a day of markets, singing, dancing, a fashion parade, face painting, balloons and food.

This year, the event will also host a jumping castle and coincide with a CQ Pet Rescue Adoption day.

Jumping on board to support the cause, the Marist College Year 12 hospitality class will cater the event.

"All of your typical Australian morning tea foods will be available, such as muffins, scones and lamingtons,” Miss Pease said.

"Gluten-free and healthier options will be available, as well as the not-so-good, yummy options.”

Miss Pease is encouraging members of the public to come along and help raise funds for cancer research.

"They're supporting not only the Emerald community but all of Australia because the funds raised go to helping people all over Australia, who are affected by cancer,” she said.

"It goes to funding research to help find a cure and it helps people get access to hotels if they need to travel for treatment. It's a great way to show support for everyone affected.”

If you are unable to attend, you can still be involved by supporting Maddie through her donation page or by holding your own morning tea.

https://secure.cancercouncilfundraising.org.au/registrant/FundraisingPage.aspx?eventId=50141®istrationId=1189354