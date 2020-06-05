Junior sport clubs boosted into recovery

CLERMONT Pony Club is one of many junior sporting clubs to benefit from more than $70,000 in funding to enhance the facilities while recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight projects across the region will be funded through Glencore’s latest round of Junior Sports Development Program grants.

Clermont Pony Club will use the $7500 in funding for a fence around the facility to improve safety of current and future riders.

Secretary Melissa Clifford-Death said the fence would separate riders and horses from a nearby road often used by trucks.

“This has been awesome news for the club and we try our best to ensure our facilities are upgraded to meet the needs of our riders, young and old,” she said.

“COVID-19 has hit us hard like all small non-for-profit clubs, but we are trying to ensure that our current and potentially new members see that we are still going and trying to look out for their benefit.

“Improving our facilities will benefit the club’s current riders as well as many more generations to come. We appreciate Glencore’s recognition and support.”

The coronavirus pandemic has meant riders have missed the majority of the 2020 season, and the club also had a drop in memberships.

Mrs Clifford-Death said the funding boost would allow the club the enticement to keep pushing through and to help provide improved facilities for a better season next year.

“It’s great to get it now or any time to ensure the clubs keep going and keep the spirits up,” she said.

“We want to let people know that no one from the committee or the clubs have forgotten about them, we are still working behind the scenes and still thinking about everyone.”

The development program offers grants of up to $7500 to non-profit sporting clubs in the areas near Glencore’s Queensland coal operations, with the aim of encouraging more young people to become involved or to continue their chosen sport.

Glencore Community Relations Manager Craig Strudwick said this year’s funding was particularly important given the unprecedented challenges that many local clubs have faced.

“Junior sport is an important part of every regional community because it provides a wide range of benefits, from physical activity to a sense of belonging,” he said.

“Our program aims to help junior sports clubs continue to play a vital role in community wellbeing, which is especially important as we continue to recover from COVID-19.

“By helping clubs to improve facilities or further develop coaching, we’re hoping to see more young people get involved or stay involved with sporting activities.”

The first round of Queensland grants includes:

$7500 for security fencing at Clermont Pony Club

$7500 for Clermont Junior Motorcycle Club

$7495 for Capella Cricket Club

$7500 for Capella State School

$7500 for Tieri Sharks Swimming Club

$2000 for Peak Downs Junior Pirates Rugby League Club

$1660 for Springsure Junior Rugby League Club

$7184 for Central Highlands Regional Resources Use Planning to build capacity in junior sporting clubs