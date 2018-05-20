Junior star makes it to US rodeos

RIDING: Matthew Fatnowna competing in Junior Bulls at the Clermont Pro Rodeo on April 28.

FROM battles in the bush to the great state of Wyoming, Matthew Fatnowna will travel to the United States to compete for Australia.

The 17-year-old bull rider recently came fourth in the National High School Rodeo Association Finals in New South Wales, qualifying him to compete in the World Finals in July.

Fatnowna is competing through the Australian High School Rodeo Association and goes up against some of 1500 competitors who will be competing in all rodeo events.

Turning 18 next month, Fatnowna said it would be such a good experience to go overseas and do something that he loves.

"Seeing a different part of the world and meeting new people, it will be amazing,” he said.

"It will just be good seeing the different sceneries and how people run rodeos over there.

"I've always said I wanted to go over there for riding and now I get to.”

Raised in the bush on a cattle property in Birdsville, he delved into his riding when he went to boarding school, perfecting the techniques and is now going places he never expected.

"When I told my parents I made it, they were stoked,” he said.

"They knew I was going down and when I rang them, yeah, they were stoked.

"It seems so unreal, that in such a short amount of time I'll be flying out of Australia into the US.”

Fatnowna is required to fund the trip himself. He and his Mum, Nadine Lorenz, are currently fundraising, and are hoping to gather support from the community to help him take part in this once in a life time opportunity.

"Not many kids out here get opportunities like this, so I'm definitely going to make the most of it,” Fatnowna said.

For more information or to help Matthew make it to Wyoming, email Nadine at nadinelorenz75@gmail.com