UK government are considering banning junk food from the checkout.
News

Checkout chocolate could be banned

by Corey Charlton
2nd Jun 2018 4:30 PM

TWO-FOR-ONE junk food deals and selling sweets and chocolates around check-outs will be banned in supermarkets under a new UK Government campaign against child obesity.

Ministers are also considering barring cartoons and celebrities from promoting junk food and would consult on making it illegal to sell energy drinks to under-16s, The Telegraph reports.

Unlimited refills of sugary soft drinks in restaurants may also be outlawed by the child obesity strategy, the newspaper claimed.

It said that consultations on restricting and banning certain sales would be launched before the end of 2018.

The report stated: "Where food is placed in shops and how it is promoted can influence the way we shop and it is more common for HFSS (high in fat sugar and salt) products to be placed in the most prominent places in store as well as sold on promotion, eg with 'buy one get one free' offers."

On Wednesday, the Health and Social Care Select Committee said cartoon characters should be banned from promoting junk food to improve childhood obesity rates.

Such a ban would mean that characters such as the Milky Bar Kid would have to be dropped or used to promote healthier products.

And cartoon characters from the latest summer blockbuster would no longer appear on the packaging or adverts for fast food.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "We've always said that our 2016 plan was the start of the conversation, not the final word on obesity.

"We are in the process of working up an updated plan, and will be in a position to say more shortly."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.

