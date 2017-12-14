Jupiter has landed on Earth

Car Owner

Alwyn Davis

Name of Car

Alexander's Jupiter

Make and Model

1934 Chevrolet Tudor

What was your first car?

1954 FJ Holden Sedan

When did you purchase your first project?

In 1979 I purchased an FX Holden Ute and did it up. It was a show worthy rendition known as "White Muscle” and was powered by a turbocharged 186 Holden engine. The ute was shown in Queensland in 1990 and featured in the Street Magazine in March 1997.

How long has it taken to restore your favourite drive?

This project took close to six years.

Why did you pick this type of car?

I had a 1934 Chevrolet Sedan and it was in need of a rebuild and I opted for the two-door version at that stage. My old car is being rebuilt by Ian McCallum who lives in Emerald.

How many owners has this vehicle had?

This vehicle is new and based on a reproduction fibreglass Fisher body as manufactured by Laurie Scheuber.

The body features a 60mm top chop and a slightly modified firewall to suit a Chevy engine.

What modifications or work have you carried out?

I built the chassis based on a Wazrodz Rockhampton custom designed 3mm steel chassis boxed with C section X member.

Front suspension upgrade to HR Holden with HQ disc brakes and the rear a shortened EB Falcon diff assembly.

The interior is upholstered in leather with extras like air-conditioning, cruise control and GPS navigation.

What is the history behind your vehicle?

I have built this car with the help from people like John Finch (Finch Motors Emerald), specialist painters from down south, upholstered in Rockhampton (by Aaron Stanton-Cook) and the aelectrical work completed by Jeremy Davis.

Would you ever part with your favourite car?

There will come a day when I have to maybe.

Anything you would like to add?

This car is a brilliant Street Rod and it's a real driver too, having performed flawlessly on the recent Top End Rumble to Darwin and back with my wife Dyrelle.