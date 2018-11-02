Just a night out for the local men

ALE TOGETHER NOW: Grant Oswald and Mitch Gow are encouraging men to meet up for a beer and a chat at Jugs and Jocks.

ALE TOGETHER NOW: Grant Oswald and Mitch Gow are encouraging men to meet up for a beer and a chat at Jugs and Jocks. Aden Stokes

LAST year's sell-out event was the talk of the town for weeks, so event coordinator Grant Oswald decided to bring Jugs and Jocks back for round two.

The men's only event at Clermont is aimed at bringing blokes together to have a chat over a beer.

Mr Oswald said that with the community facing tough circumstances, it was the perfect time.

"With the drought and everything that's going on, I don't think it could come at a better time to be honest,” he said.

"People come from all over the region. I still get goosebumps when I talk about last year's event.

"I can remember standing up when the speaker was talking and I was looking around the room and everyone was just engaged. Not one person went to the bar.”

This year, guest speakers will include fomer NRL player David Shillington and businessman Garry Mills who will hold a panel discussion followed by a Q&A.

Mr Oswald encouraged men to attend from all over the region.

"You don't have to be going through a tough time or depression, it's just a great opportunity to come out, have a beer with your mates, have a laugh, and get to listen to a couple of top class speakers as well,” he said.

"A lot of the property owners are so far away from town, it's a great opportunity for everyone to get together.

"It's just about getting people together to have conversations that matter and this is what I started it for, just to get people together.”

Jugs and Jocks will be held on Thursday, November 15 from 6pm at the Commercial Hotel. Tickets are $15 and include nibblies, a burger and beer. They can be bought at Clermont Pharmacy.