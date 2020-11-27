JUST CRUEL: Cases that shocked animal welfare inspectors

From live baiting scandals to baby animals being left to rot after starving to death, some of the most inhumane scenes have been described inside Ipswich's Magistrates and District Courts.

From live baiting scandals to baby animals being left to rot after starving to death, some of the most inhumane scenes have been described inside Ipswich's Magistrates and District Courts.

FROM live baiting scandals to baby animals being left to rot after starving to death, some of the most inhumane scenes have been described inside Ipswich's courts.

Crimes involving cruelty to animals are heard before the court and it is often those entrusted to care for animals who are caught doing the wrong thing.

The Queensland Times has compiled a list of some of the region's most shocking offences involving animals.

Greyhound trainer hit with $5,000 fine for live baiting

Julie Elizabeth Edmondson, 65, pleaded guilty in Ipswich District Court to three counts of animal cruelty and one count of serious animal cruelty.

A Thagoona greyhound breeder who shaped her career around animals used harmless small animals as live bait to encourage her dogs to run faster.

When questioned by authorities, Julie Elizabeth Edmondson had lied, saying she had nothing to do with the practice.

At the time of her Ipswich District Court Appearance in 2016, Edmondson was 65.

The court heard Edmondson had forced pigs, chickens and rabbits to act as live bait between August 2014 and February 2015.

She pleaded guilty to three counts of animal cruelty, one count of serious animal cruelty and one count of making a false declaration.

Edmondson landed a $5000 fine and was banned from greyhound tracks by The Queensland Racing Disciplinary Board.

Initially set to ban her for life, Edmondson appealed the decision and it was reduced to five years.

A conviction was recorded.

<< FULL STORY HERE >>

Father-son dog breeders ordered to pay $56,000 vet bill

Harold (left) and Keith Moorhead leave court after pleading guilty to animal neglect charges.

Apart from a $56,957 vet bill, it is business as usual for a father-son dog breeding duo who managed to keep their livelihood despite facing court for neglecting animals.

Commercial dog breeders Harold Moorhead, 77, and Keith Moorhead, 58, kept 152 animals under poor living conditions on their Churchable property.

During a crackdown on animal cruelty, RSPCA inspectors found many of the dogs were affected by ticks, fleas, hookworm, lack of water, mild dental disease and coats soiled by excrement.

RSPCA prosecutor Xuan Huynh described how one of the dogs, a Boston terrier called Gracie, was "emaciated and near death", requiring urgent blood transfusions and intensive care.

Appearing in Ipswich Magistrates Court in 2019, the duo pleaded guilty to charges relating to breaching the Animal Care and Protection Act.

The pair were sentenced in October, 2020, and were ordered to compensate the RSPCA for vet bills.

Both men were sentenced to two-year probation orders and no convictions were recorded.

<<FULL STORY HERE>>

Pensioner faces worst case of animal neglect

A puppy breeder whose cocker spaniels were found in horrific condition showed little remorse in court, saying she lacked the money to take the animals to the vet.

Victoria Edwards, who was 72 at the time of her 2015 court appearance, refused to let RSPCA inspectors onto her Wanora acreage, forcing the animal welfare organisation to seek a search warrant.

Three months later, they were able to seize sick animals and provide them with urgent vet care.

The RSPCA described what they found as one of Queensland's worst cases of animal neglect.

Twenty-five dogs were found to be kept in disturbing conditions without vet care, many suffering health problems including dental disease, ear infections, eye infections, cataracts, tumours, a large mammary lump, a ligament rupture causing lameness, skin conditions, flea infestations and hookworm infections.

Five dogs were euthanised.

Facing 15 breach of care charges in Ipswich Magistrates Court, Edwards said she didn't "deliberately go out and make (her) dogs sick".

She was served a suspended two month jail sentence.

<<FULL STORY>>

Stock shop gets away with small fine after poultry cruelty

ANIMAL CARE: Animal trader Geoffrey Dawson had no comment to make when leaving Ipswich Courthouse after sentence.

Hundreds of suffering birds were euthanised due to illness and injuries they sustained under the care of pet store operator Geoffrey Thomas Dawson.

Despite the scale of his neglect, Dawson, 65, only copped a small fine.

The RSPCA found more than 300 animals in Dawson's care were in "very poor condition", many of which suffered from diseases, ailments and were provided with inadequate housing.

Dawson pleaded guilty to eight animal offences under the Animal Care and Protection Act in Ipswich Magistrates Court in 2019.

The offences included five counts of failing to provide treatment; two counts of failing to comply, inappropriate living conditions; and failing to comply with an animal welfare directive.

The court heard Dawson had previously neglected RSPCA guidance advising him on how to care for his birds.

He was fined $2000 and ordered to reimburse the RSPCA for legal and vet fees.

<<FULL STORY HERE>>

Pet owner banned over 'squalid' animal conditions

Anthony Pettiford faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on animal cruelty charges on March 10, 2020.

A Raceview truck driver who kept a menagerie of malnourished and sick pets in "squalid" conditions failed to feed, treat and care for the animals.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard RSPCA officers found decomposing kittens, maggots, and a kitten skull festering in Anthony James Pettiford's home.

RSPCA prosecutor Nathan Boyd said a kitten found at Pettiford's home died on the way to care.

The 49-year-old kept cats, dogs, a turtle, a galah, a lorikeet, a budgerigar, three cockatiels and a bearded dragon at his home.

RSPCA inspectors found no food for the animals at Pettiford's home.

One of the dogs suffered muscle wastage in the hind legs, lumbar kyphosis, signs of arthritis with poor nail and coat condition - dirty scurfy skin, a severe flea burden, and dental disease that required extractions.

Pettiford pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Animal Care and Protection Act, including for failing to feed, failing to treat and failing to provide adequate living conditions to his animals.

He was served an 18-month probation order and prohibited from keeping animals for three years.

No conviction was recorded.

<<FULL STORY HERE>>

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.