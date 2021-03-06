Menu
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter has been tasked to a serious motorcycle crash south of Mackay. Photo: RACQ CQ Rescue
Breaking

JUST IN: Motorcyclist in serious condition after crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 12:53 PM
A motorcyclist is in a serious condition with multiple injuries following a crash south of Mackay.

The rescue chopper is on the way.

Paramedics were called to Cape Palmerston National Park at 11.17am Saturday.

A motorcyclist is in a serious condition following a crash at Cape Palmerston on Saturday
At this stage it is unknown what caused the crash.

A rider is being assessed and treated for head, chest, stomach and leg injuries.

 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed RACQ CQ Rescue had been called to help the seriously injured rider.

More to come.

