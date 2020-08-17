‘Just lazy’: Visiting fishermen dump carcasses in CQ town

PILES of fish carcasses have been found across Agnes Water this weekend after an influx of visitors to the area

RESIDENTS are calling for fishermen to clean up their act after piles of fish carcasses were dumped at multiple locations in Agnes Water.

Agnes Water resident Lorenzo Benedetto was driving along Springs Beach Rd when he came across three piles of fish carcasses, half a metre high last Friday.

"As we got closer to the path, the smell got stronger and stronger and sure enough there was three piles of fish frames," Mr Benedetto said.

"This is the first time I've come across something like this."

Mr Benedetto said he didn't know who could have been responsible but didn't think they would be local.

"I don't believe it would be somebody local, they wouldn't trash their local area," he said.

"Their intentions might have been genuine letting nature eat them but anything that will eat fish frames, like dogs and cats, it will get stuck in their stomachs.

"They either didn't know that or they didn't care."

Another Agnes Water resident, who chose to remain anonymous, found two piles of dead fish on Saturday and Sunday at different locations.

The woman said she found one pile on an Agnes Water beach, and another pile at Surfs Club Rd.

"I don't know if somebody was out cleaning the fish, filleting them and threw the frames out," she said.

"Or they'd been on the boat and thrown them out and the sea had washed them to shore."

Another resident found two more piles of dead fish at different locations.

The Agnes Water resident said she believed the influx of visitors to Agnes could have been a factor for the increase of fish carcasses.

"If it was anyone local, they would know there is a bin at the end of the road from where they were," she said.

"We were gobsmacked by the amount of people in Agnes yesterday.

"We have never seen cars parked as far at Seventeen Seventy … cars parked all the way up to the SES grounds which is a hell of a way from the boat ramp."

Mr Benedetto said he reported the fish on Springs Rd to Gladstone Regional Council and was notified it would clean up the mess.

"But that's not a solution, we don't want fishermen to rely on council to clean up on their mess," he said.

"Most fishmen follow the rules, most are responsible.

"You're responsible for your waste."