Justice Crew coming to town

EIGHT-time ARIA nominees Justice Crew are hitting the road in June and making an all important stop in Emerald.

The two-month Pop Dat Buckle Part 2 tour features 17 special performances across New South Wales and Queensland, performing in Emerald on June 9 at the Emerald Town Hall.

The crew will be performing their biggest hits, including Que Sera, Boom Boom, Everybody, Best Night, Love my Life along with some of their new material.

"This show is going to have more action and we can't wait to mix it up with all our hits and new material,” Justice Crew member Samson said.

"This tour will allow us to be more up and close to our fans, which will be heaps more fun.”

Since winning Australia's Got Talent in 2010, Justice Crew shot to stardom with their number 1 ARIA single Boom Boom certified six times platinum and was backed up by two further ARIA Top 10 hit singles Best Night and Everybody.

Their debut album Live By The Words, released in 2014, debuted at number seven on the ARIA album charts and sparked the five times platinum hit smash Que Sera which spent nine weeks at number one on the ARIA singles chart.

Justice Crew love nothing more than performing and touring, so buckle up because the Pop Dat Buckle Part 2 tour is coming live and direct.

Justice Crew will be supported by dance group Divine Our Destiny for the tour.

"The boys (Justice Crew) can't wait to hit the road again and can't wait to perform their new show,” tour promoter Gary Rory said.

Tickets are on sale now, for more information go to www.ticketbooth.com.au.