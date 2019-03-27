Bieber snaps at troll for attacking wife

JUSTIN Bieber is being tested this week. Hours after announcing he was taking a break from music to focus on "deep rooted issues," the singer exploded after an Instagram troll went after his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The hater's comment read: "You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at (Selena Gomez) plus Hailey sleeps with men like @shawnmendes for fame and she's a racist @wflig."

Instead of turning the other cheek, the enraged Sorry singer, 25, wrote back defending his wife and addressing his relationship with his ex, Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at the 2011 ESPY Awards.

"A logical person doesn't talk or think this way," he replied, "U should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena. She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heals [sic] in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."

He also addressed the constant barrage of hateful comments that he and Baldwin receive.

"This is a reply to all immature sick people who send Hailey hurtful messages like 'he always goes back to Selena' or 'Selena is better for him,'" he ranted.

"YOU HAVE NO IDEA MY LIFE AND WHAT'S GOOD FOR M (sic)!! Hailey is my Bride period. If you don't like that or support that, that means you don't support me. You're not a fan or a good person. If you were raised right your parents would have said if you don't have something nice to say don't say anything."

Justin Bieber hat hit back at a troll who attacked Hailey Baldwin.

Bieber then posted a screenshot of the comment to his Instagram story, writing "Stop sending hailey and I these messages if you love me screenshot this and repost everywhere".

Bieber and Gomez, 26, began their tumultuous romance in 2010 and dated on and off until finally splitting in early 2018. Bieber and Baldwin got engaged in July 2018 and were officially married that November.

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission