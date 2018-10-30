Menu
Login
Justin Gatto, the son of underworld heavyweight Mick Gatto, has been found dead next to a Melbourne apartment building.
Justin Gatto, the son of underworld heavyweight Mick Gatto, has been found dead next to a Melbourne apartment building.
News

Mick Gatto’s son found dead in Melbourne

30th Oct 2018 2:58 PM

JUSTIN Gatto, the son of underworld heavyweight Mick Gatto, has been found dead next to a Melbourne apartment building.

The 34-year-old is believed to have died near a Spencer Street apartment in the CBD just after midnight on Tuesday.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious," a Victoria Police statement said.

Mick Gatto and son Justin Gatto outside Heidelberg court.
Mick Gatto and son Justin Gatto outside Heidelberg court.

According to the Herald Sun, a friend of Mr Gatto has asked that his family's privacy be respected.

Investigators are preparing a report for the coroner.

If you or someone you know is in need of crisis or suicide prevention support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

found dead justin gatto melbourne cbd mick gatto

Top Stories

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    Eyes set on the frisbee

    News A simple pastime activity turned Emerald dog into a national frisbee champion.

    Recycle for change

    Recycle for change

    News Locals can earn extra funds from containers.

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    High fuel prices hit region hard

    News High prices have spread around the Central Highlands.

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    Garage Sale's a success in CH

    News Residents of Emerald came out in numbers for annual event.

    Local Partners