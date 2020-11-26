Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Juveniles arrested after three-hour roof escapade

by SAM FLANAGAN
26th Nov 2020 6:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Three juveniles are in custody after causing extensive damage and climbing onto the roof at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre this evening.

The Queensland Police Service were called to the facility around 6.30pm after reports of three youths on the roof causing a disturbance.

Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Multiple police units as well as police negotiators were on site as they encouraged the youths to come down from the rooftop.

The three came down from the roof and were taken into custody without incident around 9.20pm.

Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Police responded to an incident at the Cleveland Youth Detention Centre on Wednesday night, with reports of multiple teenage criminals on the roof. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

It's believed the juveniles also caused extensive damage to the education area at the facility.

The ages of the juveniles involved are unknown at this stage.

Originally published as Juveniles arrested after three-hour roof escapade

More Stories

cleveland youth detention centre crime juveniles

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coal mine expansion securing 200 jobs reaches next stage

        Premium Content Coal mine expansion securing 200 jobs reaches next stage

        Business The company paid $1 for the mothballed coal mine in 2015, then turned it into a billion dollar asset.

        2200 lives lost: 'We don't have a justice system'

        Premium Content 2200 lives lost: 'We don't have a justice system'

        News True crime stories of shocking violence documented in detail

        New recruits to protect CQ towns from disaster

        Premium Content New recruits to protect CQ towns from disaster

        Rural Seven volunteers are taking part in an intensive auxiliary firefighting training...

        Contagious virus outbreak spreads in dogs across CQ

        Premium Content Contagious virus outbreak spreads in dogs across CQ

        Pets & Animals Everything you need to know about the virus outbreak and how to protect your pet.