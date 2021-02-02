Kaley’s bed photo lands husband in trouble

Sharing a picture from their bed on social media, the actress couldn’t help but berate her husband on social media for the “nightmare” photo of her.

Kaley Cuoco is not impressed with her husband Karl Cook, after he took a "nightmare" photo of her in while they were in bed together.

The 35-year-old sitcom star appeared on her billionaire husband's Instagram page, tucked up in bed and reaching out to him while she is mid-sentence.

Karl says he was trying to take a nice selfie with his wife. Picture: Instagram

"Me trying to take a cute selfie with @kaleycuoco is a nightmare!! Dumpy is a pro but wow honey!!" Cook wrote in the caption.

"What is wrong with you?" The Big Bang Theory actress commented on the post.

Kaley and Karl spent months apart in 2020 as she filmed the incredible thriller series The Flight Attendant, and are now finally back together in their $15 million Hidden Hills estate.

While the actress wasn't a fan of the unflattering selfie, fans were living for it.

"I love that you two are willing to humanize yourselves for your fans," one wrote, with others calling the popular couple "hysterical".

"So cute & real ! How refreshing."

It's not the first time Karl has captured unflattering photos of the star for his Instagram page either.

For Kaley's birthday, Cook posted a photo of her passed out on an arm chair.

It's not the first time Karl has trolled his wife on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"Happy birthday angel love of my life @kaleycuoco!!! You always know how to find the lens! You're an amazing woman and I love everyday together!" he wrote in the caption.

In another post in August 2019, Cook marvelled at her beauty when she was found asleep in an awkward position in bed,

"In my just over year of marriage I have many times found myself gazing over at my wife in awe of her beauty and grace. This is not one of those times, this time makes me wonder, '@kaleycuoco where's your neck?' Omg I love you so much honey!!!"

Kaley's husband loves to upload these types of photos of her. Picture: Instagram

