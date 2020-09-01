Kane puts family first giving up $816k for first child

Aussie bowler Kane Richardson has given up his $816,000 Indian Premier League payday to be in Australia for the birth of his first child.

The white-ball specialist, currently in England with the Australian limited overs squad, opted out of his contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore who swiftly announced leg-spinner Adam Zampa as his replacement.

It's a significant sacrifice for South Australian Richardson, who does have a Cricket Australia contract, and one supported by his IPL team.

"We are disappointed to not have Kane's skills with us this IPL as he's certainly on top of his game," RCB's coach Mike Hesson said.

"However, once we found out Kane and Nyki's baby was due during the IPL, it's an exciting time and we were fully supportive of Kane wanting to be at the birth of their first child.

"When looking at our squad for UAE conditions, we felt it was an opportunity to bring in another quality leg-spinner in Adam Zampa to provide cover for Chahal and also give us extra options if conditions suit spin as expected during the tournament."



Richardson's decision came after fellow Aussie bowler Josh Hazlewood said he was a "bit concerned" about an outbreak of coronavirus at his IPL franchise.

The IPL has reported 13 Chennai Super Kings personnel, including two players, had tested positive to COVID-19 in tests carried out from August 20-28 and have been isolated.

"The franchise, we have a group WhatsApp, with all the information that comes through, it's, obviously, a little bit of a concern, yeah. You ideally would have no cases," Hazlewood said on Tuesday.

"They are, obviously, in quarantine now and I think they finish up over the next few days. All my focus is, obviously, on this tournament at the moment. Once that IPL becomes closer, we will think more about that."

Hazelwood, also in England, and the other Australians playing in the IPL, will head straight to the UAE, where the tournament is being staged, at the end of the six-match series.

Those Australians not taking part in the IPL will head to Perth for a fortnight in quarantine upon returning from England. The 17 Australians later returning from the IPL will also head to Perth.

Bubbles will also be used through the Australian summer and almost certainly for the slated Test tour of South Africa in February and short white-ball series in New Zealand.

Hazlewood said the English experience would be a good blueprint for a home summer, with a big group of players set to be placed in bubbles to be used for international cricket.

"Absolutely. England have done it really well. It's a really professional set up in all regards," Hazlewood said.

"I think Australia will definitely look at it and follow suit, no doubt."

