Kanye West’s bizarre Apple store rant

Kanye West makes an appearance at an Apple store.

RAPPER Kanye West has popped up in an Apple store following his controversial meeting with Donald Trump to give a "keynote" speech.

West began ranting to stunned customers at the shop in Washington DC about his meeting with the US President after arriving with his entourage and clambering up onto a table.

Earlier that day West made headlines for delivering a strange 10-minute monologue while sitting across from Trump in the Oval Office.

Wearing his "Make America Great Again" hat - an edited version of Trump's campaign headgear - the fired-up rapper swore in front of the President during his 10-minute-long monologue.

Then, later that day, he reappeared in a Georgetown Apple store this time wearing a purple version of his baseball cap.

After getting up on a table, he yelled: "It hurts us as people, specifically black people, the idea, because we say, was America ever great for us?"

West continued: "So we made an updated hat that said 'Make America Great,' and Trump wore the hat so he is open to adjusting and listening."

The speech ended with West leaving after telling everyone he was "going to Africa".

During his meeting with the President he talked about a wide range of subjects - and even advised Trump to dump Air Force One.

West said he should replace it with an "iPlane".

In the pitch West claimed the hydrogen-powered "iPlane One" would replace the President's Air Force One.

West proudly explained to President Trump and a packed Oval Office: "We're gonna have Apple, an American company, work on this plane."

He used his iPhone X to show Trump and Jared Kushner an image of a futuristic aircraft, which looks like something you might see on Star Trek.

But despite presenting the unusual plane as if it were his own idea, he had actually stolen its picture.

He'd taken it from a 2012 master's thesis written by industrial designer Shabtai Hirshberg, who had aimed to imagine what air travel would look like in 2030.

He also made one noticeable gaffe during his meeting with Trump: he carelessly revealed his iPhone X's passcode when he opened it.

And even worse than letting cameras film him type his passcode is the code itself, which being "000000" is probably the most guessable password after "123456".

The topic of West's potential future presidential career was also raised - with the star suggesting that could happen "only after 2024".

"Let's stop worrying about the future, all we have is today. Trump is on his hero's journey right now.

He might not have thought he'd have a crazy motherf***** like [me]," the musician added.

But left wing celebs and legends from the rap and hip-hop world reacted in fury at West's meeting with Trump.

Rapper 50cent was among those who slammed the meeting.

On Instagram, he posted a mock-up image that lampooned Trump as a superhero, saying: "You make me feel like Superman, Obama said l was a idiot f*** these n***** l'm wit you Master.

"Let's make America great again LOL. Get the strap."

Rapper Kanye West smiles as he listens to a question from a reporter during a meeting in the Oval Office. Picture: AP

Writing alongside a screenshot of an image on Rolling Stone magazine's cover, he also said: "This is not Hip Hop this is mental illness."

Meanwhile, hip-hop star T.I publicly unfriended West on Instagram.

He said: "This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one's soul to gain power I've ever seen.

"You ass kissing and boot licking on a whole new level & I refuse to associate myself with something so vile, weak & inconsiderate to the effect this has on the greater good of ALL OUR PEOPLE!!!!"

This story originally appeared on TheSun.co.uk and is reproduced here with permission.