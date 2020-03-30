Karaoke keeps Blackwater spirits kicking

KARAOKE: Ursula Colgan, pictured earlier this year, and her husband held karaoke outside their house to lift spirits in Blackwater.

BEING cooped up at home hasn’t stopped Blackwater residents from singing their favourite tunes.

Last Friday evening, Ursula and Stephen Colgan figured they could lift spirits in Blackwater with some microphones, speakers, and a selection of catchy songs – all from out the front of their house.

Mr and Mrs Colgan regularly take Okie Dokie Karaoke to the Blackwater Country Club and other Central Queensland stages, but with coronavirus restrictions in place, their only choice was to quit touring for the time being.

“Like all hospitality, it’s over,” Mrs Colgan said.

“We’re finished now and won’t play [publicly] again until it’s all over.”

At 6pm the karaoke session outside the Colgan home was streamed on Facebook and was available ‘live’ for passers-by to appreciate through car windows or at a distance from the adjacent park.

The announcement post read: “Give us a beep of ya horn”.

Stephen Colgan midway through Van Morrison's 'Brown Eyed Girl'.

“Steve just sang old great songs that everyone knew and everyone loves,” Mrs Colgan said.

“It started it off with The Gambler and everyone loves that one.”

Mrs Colgan said she wanted to keep everybody optimistic despite widespread anxiety.

“It’s to try to make people feel happy,” she said.

“People were messaging and saying how excited they were. They’re so used to coming and seeing us live, plus most of them all get up and sing.

“I just want to keep the spirits of the town up and be able to come out the other end.”

The session went until 8.30pm.

Despite flagging official business, the karaoke stars were focused on helping out their town and its surrounds.

Mrs Colgan encouraged people to stay at home and follow medical advice to hasten the return to pre-virus life.

“It’s the most horrendous thing that could have ever happened. It’s a war against a virus.

“Stay safe, stay positive, and we’ll get through this.

“A big thank you from Steve and I to the community for their support in lifting our spirits as much as we lift theirs.”