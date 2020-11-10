Karl Stefanovic’s awkward revelation about his sister

Today show co-host Karl Stefanovic has implied his sister is an anti-vaxxer during a segment about a potential coronavirus vaccine.

On Monday, US pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer Inc. announced that its COVID-19 vaccine appeared to be 90 per cent effective.

Stefanovic was discussing the report with Labor MP Bill Shorten and Stellar magazine's Sarrah Le Marquand when he mentioned Ms Pointon.

"I think my sister might be one of the people who doesn't [get the vaccine]," Stefanovic said.

Shorten replied: "Oh no" to which Stefanovic laughed and said "What can you do? Family."

Shorten then asked: "Does she get a government payment?"

Stefanovic replied: "I mean I think we should climb into all that stuff that my sister doesn't do … who loves family hey?"

Ms Pointon famously officiated Stefanovic and wife Jasmine's 2018 wedding ceremony in Mexico. She is married to actor Marcus Pointon.

Sydney Confidential has contacted Ms Pointon for comment.

Vaccines have been a hot-button issue in recent months amid the global pandemic, with various high-profile figures speaking out against the idea of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

Celebrity Chef Pete Evans and former Home and Away actor Isabel Lucas are among stars who have been critical.

