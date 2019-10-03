Menu
Login
Cassandra Thorburn and Karl Stefanovic at the 2011 Logies.
Cassandra Thorburn and Karl Stefanovic at the 2011 Logies.
Celebrity

Karl’s ex spills on ‘challenging’ divorce

3rd Oct 2019 9:54 AM

CASSANDRA Thorburn has opened up about the struggles of co-parenting three kids with ex-husband Karl Stefanovic.

The ex-Today host split with his wife of 21 years in late 2016, sparking a bitter and public divorce.

The former couple have three children together - Jackson, 20, Ava, 14, and River, 12.

 

The former couple share three children.
The former couple share three children.

Speaking on this week's The Juggling Act podcast, Thorburn admitted that sharing them with her ex-husband was a "massive challenge".

"Co-parenting I think is a massive challenge. Even if there's an amicable agreement between the parties, it still becomes hard," she told co-hosts Sarah Harris and Melissa Wilson.

"You're leading separate lives, you're no longer in a co-environment. So co-parenting … that's a big word."

However, Thorburn also explained that working through it was possible.

"There obviously is a way to navigate it," she said. "I don't think there's a textbook of instructions in point form (where) you can guarantee you're going to get that end result."

 

Stefanovic and Yarbrough’s wedding in Cabo.
Stefanovic and Yarbrough’s wedding in Cabo.

Months after splitting from Thorburn, Stefanovic met shoe designer Jasmine Yarbrough at a yacht party in Sydney and sparked up a relationship.

The couple went on to marry in a lavish ceremony in Mexico last December.

More Stories

celebrity divorce karl stefanovic seniors-news today show

Top Stories

    Fallen officers remembered in sombre service

    Fallen officers remembered in sombre service

    News National Police Remembrance Day was observed in Emerald at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church.

    Kids farewell kindergarten Kay

    Kids farewell kindergarten Kay

    News After 15 years, Kay Harling of the Emerald Community Kindergarten is retiring.

    Mooving on from music franchise

    Mooving on from music franchise

    News Katrina said it was time to move on from her creative musical business helping...

    Students mine for careers

    Students mine for careers

    News Students learnt about Central Queensland resource sector jobs.